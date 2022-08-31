Complaints against Twitter are an asset for Musk not to buy social network

It seems that Elon Musk has received new weapons for the legal dispute with Twitter. The billionaire will use the allegations made by the former head of security of the social network as one more reason for not complying with the purchase agreement of the platform, valued at US$ 44 billion (R$ 221.7 billion).

Last week, allegations made by programmer Peiter Zatko, a former employee of the company, came to light, including security flaws in the social network, and allegations that the platform would not be able to count how many of its profiles are fake – the so-called ” bots”. Zatko even claimed that Twitter would have lied about this issue during negotiations with Musk.

On Tuesday (30), Musk’s legal team indicated that the “flagrant deficiencies” pointed out by Zatko in the platform’s defense system against hackers and in the protection of users’ privacy are proof that Twitter violated the conditions agreed with the entrepreneur. That way, it would be one more reason for him to back out of the business.

Twitter, meanwhile, is suing Musk on the grounds that the termination case is “invalid and unlawful under the terms of the settlement.” Now, with Zatko’s revelations, both parties have summoned him to testify about the revelations he made.

Last week, when his allegations against the social network were published by CNN and The Washington Post, a Twitter spokesperson shot back the ex-the platform’s head of security, claiming that the allegations were “full of inconsistencies and inaccuracies”.

Why does this mess with the case

Twitter claims that spam and bot accounts on the platform are less than 5% of total profiles. Musk, in turn, says he does not intend to consummate the purchase of the social network because the company would not have honored the terms of the agreement. In agreement, the social network should provide accurate information about the number of fake profiles that act on the network.

The businessman’s idea, which would have motivated his intention to buy Twitter, according to himself, would be to guarantee “absolute freedom of expression” on the platform. For that, he says, it would be necessary for Twitter users to be able to be identified in real life. That is, there would be no room for bots.

In addition to Zatko, more than a hundred others are involved in the process, including individuals, banks, investment funds and other institutions. The trial is scheduled to begin on October 17th.