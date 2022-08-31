Corinthians duo appears on the list that elects the main players in the world born in the 2000s

This Wednesday morning, the Football Observatory of the International Center for Sport Studies (CIES Football Observatory) published a list of the top 50 players in the world born after 2000. Two players from Corinthians among the athletes remembered by the survey, they are: Du Queiroz and Lucas Piton.

The steering wheel appears on the 21st positionwhile the left side is the 37th place in the ranking. In addition to them, six more young people who work in Brazilian football were remembered: Matheuzinho (Flamengo), Helinho (Red Bull Bragantino), Rodrigo Nestor (São Paulo), Abner Vinícius (Athletico-PR), and also foreigners Tomás Cuello (Athletico-PR) and Flaco López (Palmeiras).

The list is led by the Brazilian Vinicius Júnior, from Real Madrid. Brazil has two more representatives in the survey, Antony who is the new reinforcement of Manchester United and the striker Tetefrom Lyon.

Du Queiroz He has been working for the Corinthians professional team for a little over a year. So far, the young man has played 66 matches with the alvinegra shirt, 51 of which as a starter. Already Lucas Piton He has been with the top team for the longest time, since the end of 2019. The side already has 98 games defending the colors of Timão.

It is worth remembering that the two athletes were the main players in Corinthians’ victory last Monday, against Red Bull Bragantino. The midfielder was one of the highlights of the match, returning to appear in the selection of the Brazilian Championship of the Silver Ball, since the defender was substituted at halftime of the match, after feeling pain in the foot. Both were formed in the Corinthian base category and have a bond with the club until the end of 2024.

See the ranking of the main players born after 2000 who play in Brazil

16 – Helinho (Red Bull Bragantino)

18 – Tomás Cuello (Athletico-PR)

21 – Du Queiroz (Corinthians)

23 – Matheuzinho (Flamengo)

25 – Flaco Lopez (Palmeiras)

30 – Rodrigo Nestor (São Paulo)

34 – Abner Vinícius (Athletico-PR)

37 – Lucas Piton (Corinthians)

