Corinthians gets bad and won’t have a full team against Internacional

Corinthians will have the absence of one of the holders in the match against Internacional, next Sunday (4), at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão. Midfielder Du Queiroz received his third yellow card in the victory over Bragantino and needs to be suspended.

The 22-year-old midfielder is one of the biggest promises of the youth teams of the São Paulo team and is one of the absolute holders of the squad this season. The athlete played 50 games, scored one goal and distributed three assists in 2022.

The highlight of Du Queiroz made Corinthians extend the contract to December 2024. The player’s absence will be felt and coach Vitor Pereira will have to analyze the alternatives during the training sessions that will be held this week.

Alvinegro is in fourth place in the Brasileirão, with 42 points conquered in 24 matches (12 wins, six draws and six defeats). Corinthians is within the direct classification zone for Libertadores and wants to stay that way.

Internacional has the same score as the São Paulo team, but is out of the G-4 for having one less victory. If they win the match, Colorado will enter the direct classification zone for the Libertadores and can still overtake Flamengo and Fluminense.

Inter will not have any embezzlement

Internacional did not have any yellowed players against Juventude and will not have any absences for the game against Corinthians. Colorado was alert to the possibility and had ten athletes hanging that could be absences in São Paulo.

For the duel, the players who were hanging will be kept. Among the possible starters are Bustos, Gabriel Mercado, Gabriel, Alan Patrick, Johnny and Mauricio. On the bench: Keiller, Kaique Rocha, Liziero and Thauan Lara.