COTER follows EB exercise with the US Army – Air & Naval Defense

Leesville, Louisiana (USA) – The Land Operations Commander (COTER), Army General Estevam Cals Theophilo Gaspar de Oliveira, and a delegation from the Brazilian Army met with US Army generals to monitor the progress of the combined exercise between the two countries, CORE 22 (Combined Operations and Rotation Exercises). The training that takes place at Fort Polk, in the state of Louisiana, has 219 soldiers from the Brazilian Army.

The exercise will take place at the military base at Fort Polk/Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) from August 4th to September 6th.

The head of the Brazilian delegation, the Commander of Land Operations of the Brazilian Army, highlighted the importance of the exercise for the development of interoperability. “What we have seen during these exchange operations is that our soldiers learn a lot and with a greater degree of realism. For our main mission, which is the defense of the Homeland, it is a great gain in techniques, tactics and procedures, both individual and collective. Activities like this allow us to greatly improve the individual capability of our fighters, as well as the collective capability down to the company level.”

The Land Operations Commander also highlighted the contribution of exercises like this to the main mission of the Brazilian Army. “We exist to defend the Fatherland in a situation of armed conflict, we have to be ready for war. That’s what the Army exists for and this exercise helps us to be prepared for our core activity”.

The Brazilian delegation followed a live fire training for the troops and met with representatives of the United States Army to follow presentations of exercise CORE 22, the history and structure of the American troops involved in this edition.

SOURCE: EB