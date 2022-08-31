Councilors approve budget with forecast for construction of health unit

the councilors of France approved the draft Budgetary Guidelines Law for 2023 sent by Mayor Alexandre Ferreira (MDB), in this Tuesday’s session, 30. The estimate for the municipality’s budget for next year is 1.3 billion, including collections of the Centro Universitário de Franca (Uni-Facef), the Faculty of Law of Franca (FDF), the Service of Assistance and Social Insurance in the Municipality of Franca (SASSOM), and the Fundação Esporte Arte e Cultura (FEAC).

The LDO budget included the councilors’ budget for the construction of the new NGA (Núcleo de Gestão Assistencial). Some councilors have allocated 100% of the resources to which they are entitled, through tax amendments, for the work of the new health unit. Each parliamentarian is entitled to R$ 937 thousand in amendments to distribute to Health and other areas of the City Hall.

The new NGA, a health unit that serves the medical specialties of the City Hall, should be transferred to a wider area, on Avenida Jaime Telini, between the neighborhoods of Jardim Ana Dorothéia and Jardim Botânico, in Franca.

“Last year, an agreement was made with the mayor to invest in health, due to the pandemic. Part has not been fulfilled, but he has until the end of the year to do so. The mayor has this proposal for the new NGA, and I agreed to allocate 100% of the money, with the mayor promising to reform the Health Center in the center of Franca and reform the UBS (Basic Health Unit) in Vila São Sebastião, and other requests I made . I hope that everything is fulfilled”, said Gilson Pelizaro (PT).

With the funds allocated by the councilors alone, there will be about R$ 12 million for the Health area. The work of the new NGA is budgeted at around R$ 30 million. The LDO project, in turn, will be voted on in two sessions.



approved



The City Council of Franca approved, this Tuesday, two other projects. The opening of budget credits of more than R$ 26 million was approved, which will be applied in various sectors of the City Hall. The largest volume will be for the Department of Education. The project that institutes a permanent awareness campaign in the municipality to combat and prevent moral and sexual harassment was also approved.



Veto

The councilors decided to overturn the veto of Mayor Alexandre Ferreira, who barred the institution of the ‘Municipal Palliative Care Program’ in the municipal calendar. Palliative care is a multidisciplinary treatment that offers humane assistance to patients who are in the last stages of an illness.