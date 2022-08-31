Country beats new record of resignations in 12 months | work and career

The country registered 6.467 million resignation requests in the last 12 months until July, among workers with a formal contract. This is a new record, despite still high unemployment and the difficulty of professionals to return to the labor market.

This number is equivalent to 32.4% of the total dismissals of workers in the period (19.984 million). Ie, 1 in 3 terminations were voluntary (at worker’s request).

The survey is carried out by LCA Consultores and takes into account data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), which counts formal jobs in the country. The record takes into account the period from January 2020, the beginning of the Caged historical series with the current methodology for counting vacancies.

Compared to July 2021 (4.539 million), there was a 42.5% increase in the number of layoffs within the 12-month period.

In the month of July, there were 588,807 voluntary layoffs, 35.3% of the total layoffs recorded by Caged in July (1,667,635) – the number only lower than that recorded in March (603,136).

Comparing July 2021 with this year, the increase in layoffs was 32% (from 446,928 to 588,807).

Both in the 12-month period and in July, São Paulo remained at the top of the states with the highest number of resignations. This is due to the fact that the state is the one that employs the most in the country.

All Federation Units had their highest number of resignations since January 2020 in the accumulated in 12 months.

Already in July most states set a record in resignations, with the exception of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia, Sergipe, Alagoas, Pernambuco, Paraíba and Amapá.

Still in comparison with January 2020, the number of layoffs in July more than doubled in some states in the two bases of comparison.

‘Normalization movement’

According to Bruno Imaizumi, responsible for the research, the numbers maintain the movement of continuity of normalization of the labor market.

The economist also recalls that at the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of people ended up accepting jobs without having an affinity with their training. With the effects of the pandemic on the labor market diminishing, professionals are resigning to be admitted into positions more suited to their qualifications.

“Many people remained in jobs that were not consistent with their qualifications due to the need for some income recomposition during the pandemic. But many of them started to leave jobs to take on more suitable ones,” he says.

THE return to face-to-face work is another factor that influencesespecially in specific jobs, more focused on the service sector where it is possible to work from home.

“With that, for workers who saw that this modality is not beneficial in terms of quality of life, this return to the work environment ends up weighing on the choice of professional, who prefers to work from home instead of taking traffic every day”, points.

Imaizumi explains that the 12-month period has broken successive records for resignation requests, and this should continue to occur, because more months of 2022 have entered the survey, which is a year of normalization of the labor market, and the months of 2021, which was still a time of uncertainty and with workers in jobs not consistent with their training.

Activities with the most resignations

Regarding the stock of vacancies, that is, the total number of jobs with a formal contract, the accommodation and food sector was the one that registered the most resignation requests in July.

The Administrative Activities and Complementary Services sectors; Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities; Information and Communication come next in the highest proportion of resignations within the total vacancies. As a result, there is a movement of resignation requests coming mainly from more qualified professionals and from more heated sectors, such as IT. See the graphic below:

To obtain the data by sectors, Imaizumi adjusted for the total number of workers within each activity (vacancy stock) to obtain greater precision in the information, since in the case of commerce, the number of workers is significant.

According to Bruno Imaizumi, the accommodation and food sector has remained in the first place because it was an activity that was greatly affected by the pandemic.

“Now, with the recovery of this sector, many workers, with the opening of new restaurants, inns and hotels, are resigning because they are receiving better offers from other places”, he explains.