Criciúma expands crisis at Grêmio, wins and leaves Roger under pressure

Criciúma beat Grêmio and increased the pressure on coach Roger Machado. Today (30), with goals from Caio Dantas and Rafael Bilu, the Santa Catarina team made it 2-0, against Heriberto Hulse, for the 27th round of Série B.

It was the fourth game in a row without a win for the gauchos, who won just one point out of the last 12 played. Third in the standings at least until Vasco’s game, tomorrow (31), Grêmio saw the difference to the first outside the access zone drop to just three points. Tricolor has 44 and Londrina has 41.

Roger Machado, who has already been booed and heard the crowd ask for the return of Renato Gaúcho in the last game at home, is even more pressured. Before the game, however, football vice president Denis Abrahão said that the coach is not at risk of being fired.

Meanwhile, Criciúma reaches 37 points and is ninth in the standings.

The team from Santa Catarina returns to the field on Sunday (4), to play against Cruzeiro, in Belo Horizonte. Grêmio will face Vila Nova-GO, on Friday (2), at the Arena.

It went well: Caio Dantas decides

Caio Dantas is not a starter for Criciúma, but appeared when necessary. It was the striker’s goal that opened the scoring of the game and left his team in front.

It was bad: Edilson gives space and commits a penalty

Edilson was chosen to be Grêmio’s starter, but he didn’t have a good night. The right side gave spaces for the opponent’s attacks and even committed a penalty in the second half.

Janderson leaves in the first half

Janderson was chosen to start as a starter, but his participation ended early. Injured, the striker had to give way to Campaz. And the scenario indicated a more serious problem, so much so that he couldn’t even walk to the locker room, needing help from colleagues.

Roger Machado threatened

Roger Machado is threatened. With the defeats to CRB, Ituano and Criciúma, in addition to the draw with Cruzeiro, in the last four games, the coach has a job at risk. Grêmio’s management says they have no plans for an exchange, but the atmosphere with the fans is far from ideal. After the protests in the last round, the situation should be reviewed for the final stretch of Serie B.

Criciúma’s game: Safe action

Criciúma was comfortable. At home, with a full stadium, after achieving the main objective of the year, which was to return to Santa Catarina’s football elite, Tigre played ‘light’. And it didn’t take long to find the way to the network, with Caio Dantas. In the following minutes, anyone who imagined that Claudio Tencati’s team would re-lock themselves was wrong. Criciúma continued attacking and had at least two more good opportunities in the first 45 minutes. In the final stage, even better in the game, Criciúma pressed until they defined the victory with the second goal. Before the end of the game, the party was complete with the crowd shouting ‘olé’.

Gremio’s game: Lack of inspiration

Grêmio suffered from a problem that has accompanied the team in 2022: the lack of creativity. The ball often passed through the feet of the midfielder trio formed by Lucas Leiva, Bitello and Villasanti, but from there no passes that created an imbalance in the opponent’s defensive sector.

Guilherme and Janderson participated little, and Diego Souza was not called. So much so that the Porto Alegre team ended the first half without a single shot on goal. In the final stage, Roger Machado put the team in the attack, but without the necessary organization, the chances appeared little.

DATASHEET:

CRICIÚMA 2 x 0 ASSOCIATION

Competition: Brazilian Serie B – 27th round

Date and time: 08/30/2022 (Tuesday), at 21:30 (Brasília time)

Place: Heriberto Hulse stadium, in Criciúma (SC)

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (CE)

auxiliaries: Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE) and Lilian da Silva Fernandes Bruno (RJ)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

yellow cards: Bitello, Campaz and Edilson (GRE); Marcos Serrato (CRI)

goals: Caio Dantas, from Criciúma, in the 11th minute of the first half; Rafael Bilu, from Criciúma, in the 40th minute of the second half;

CRICIUM: Gustavo; Cristovam (Gedeílson), Rodrigo, Zé Marcos and Hélder; Marcos Serrato, Arilson, Hygor (Marcelo Hermes), Thiago Alagoano (Rafael Bilu) and Fellipe Mateus (Rômulo); Caio Dantas (Fernando Viana). Technician: Claudio Tencati

GUILD: Brenno; Edilson, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Nicolas (Diogo Barbosa); Villasanti (Thaciano), Lucas Leiva (Elkeson) and Bitello, Janderson (Campaz), Guilherme (Gabriel Silva) and Diego Souza. Technician: Roger Machado