Criminals apply scam on WhatsApp by promising free World Cup album and stickers

With the world Cup arriving, many people began to collect the sticker album. This is a passion of Brazilians and that reaches even those who are not fans of football. However, it ends up being a moment when many people try to take advantage of others and apply scams on social networks.

researchers from Kasperskya cybersecurity and digital privacy company, identified an action by criminals in the Whatsapp. The bait used is a link that promises to send a new album and 400 stickers for free.

But when the user clicks on the link, he is directed to sweepstakes or sports betting pages. This style of website contains an affiliate system, which in turn generates money with each new sign-up.

Soon after, the user is taken to a new page where he needs answer a series of questions about the World Cup album and the publisher panini, producer of the material. To press, they put the number of kits with stickers remaining.

Read too: With goals in four editions of the World Cup, CR7 can break Pelé’s record in Qatar

So the criminals steal the data of the person and end up getting the inscription on suspicious sweepstakes sites or on gambling.

In the end, the scammers still ask people share this linkwith the intention of misleading other users with the false promise of World Cup figurines.

What does Panini say?

O TV Cultura website contacted Panini to find out the brand’s position on this type of scam. In addition to saying that is not responsible by any promotion called “Panini World Cup Award”, name of the scam used by criminals, the publisher points out that it does not ask for customer data in its actions.

“The company reinforces that does not solicit any personal data or public participation in promotional initiatives outside the legal and proprietary digital environments of the brand. We warn collectors to do not share personal data with third parties”, says Panini in a note.

safety tips

The editor also recalled that all promotions involving the World Cup album are published in the official channels from Panini. Then, be wary of any ad that is not shared on the company’s social media.

In addition Kaspersky ask for check the address where the link will be redirected to and who is sending you such a message.

Finally, do not share personal information on pages or websites that are not secure.

Read too: Football Museum promotes meetings to exchange stickers from the World Cup album