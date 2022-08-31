Crisis in the Portuguese hospital system forces Minister of Health to leave office

support the 247

From RFI – Appreciated for her management of the Covid-19 pandemic, Marta Temido was one of the most popular members of Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s government. Despite this, the 48-year-old minister had been criticized by the opposition and by representatives of health professionals due to the crisis in the country’s hospitals, which suffer from a lack of doctors, especially in the emergency services of maternity hospitals.

The most recent controversy was the death of a pregnant woman, who could not resist cardiac arrest while being transported between two public hospitals in Lisbon. The victim, a young Indian woman who had just arrived in the country, had been transferred due to overcrowded maternity hospitals.

According to the note released by the Ministry of Health, the minister submitted her resignation, as she considers that “she is no longer able to remain in office.” The prime minister, who accepted the request, thanked Marta Temido for “all the work” carried out. since his entry into the government in 2018, and highlighted his efficiency “during the entire exceptional period of struggle against the Covid-19 pandemic.” The name of his replacement was not disclosed.

The main center-right opposition party estimated that the minister’s departure came too late, and accuses the head of government of being responsible for the crisis in hospitals. The left-wing bloc, which also criticizes the lack of investment in the public health system, declared that “changing ministers without changing policy advances nothing”.

Despite the absolute majority obtained by the Socialists in the early legislative elections in January, the Executive of Prime Minister Antonio Costa has not been able to score since then. In addition to Marta Temido, other important names in his government, such as the ministers of Infrastructure, Pedro Nuno Santos, and Finance, Fernando Medina, are involved in several controversies.

Public health system in crisis

Portugal is not the only European country that has been suffering from a lack of health professionals in public hospitals. In France, unions have been drawing attention for months to a crisis that has been consolidating for years and that has been intensified by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In June, of the 650 French hospitals that have emergency units, 120 reduced their attendance. Several emergency services had to close overnight or over the weekend due to lack of personnel.

