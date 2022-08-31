Cruzeiro de eye: government considers breaking with Minas Arena and estimates value

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruise with an eye on Mineiro: government considers breaking with Minas Arena and estimates value of R$ 400 million in compensation Secretary of Infrastructure and Mobility of Minas Gerais, Fernando Marcato revealed this Tuesday (30/8), in an interview with supersportsthat the state is considering breaking the concession contract between Mineiro and Minas Arena as of 2023 and promoting a new bidding process.

The measure would have the objective of reducing the government’s monthly expenses with the transfers foreseen by the stadium operator until 2037. Interested in managing Gigante, Cruzeiro follows this process closely.

The eventual unilateral breach of the contract by the state is provided for in Law No. 8,987, which deals with Public Concessions, but would require the government to indemnify Minas Arena. According to Marcato, the estimated value would be BRL 400 million.

“We can make a new bid to grant the Mineiro, for example, for more 50 years, which is what we did with Mineirinho. In that case, the state would have to pay compensation to Minas Arena for what it has already invested. For example, R$ 400 million, a number that we think could be close to that. Minas Arena would have no way to oppose it. What could she argue the value. But the state has the right to do this, as long as it pays in advance,” said Marcato.

Cruise the most interested in Mineiro

The end of the contract between the state government and Minas Arena would be an opportunity, for example, for Cruzeiro Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF), managed by Ronaldo Fenmeno, to become a candidate to take over Mineiro in a new bidding process. The operation, however, is complex. The majority partner in SAF Cruzeirense would need to bring together investors to create a new consortium capable of meeting the state’s requirements.

This new consortium, eventually composed of Cruzeiro SAF, would have to pay, right from the start, with a grant of R$ 400 million. with this amount the government intends to indemnify Minas Arena in advance to break the current relationship.

“I’m thinking of doing that for next year. Making a call, not just for Cruzeiro, but whoever it is, structuring a project for those interested in taking over Mineiro without the state having to put money and still pay a grant. I would take this grant and pass it on to Minas Arena, to indemnify it”, said Marcato.

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Secretary Fernando Marcato revealed the government’s intention to break the concession contract with Minas Arena from next year “I get rid of a debt that is in R$ 10 million (monthly), which from next year will go to R$ 3.5 million (monthly), but I have to pay it for many years (until 2037)” , he added.

The values ​​quoted by the secretary refer to the monthly installments Shovel (remuneration for investments made by the concessionaire) and Pb (bonus for execution).

As of 2023, the concessionaire will be remunerated only based on its operating performance (Pb). THE Shovel ceases to be paid by the state.

State conversation with Ronaldo

Meeting of Ronaldo, from Cruzeiro, with governor Romeu Zema Meeting of Ronaldo, majority partner of SAF do Cruzeiro, with the governor of Minas, Romeu Zema, at the headquarters of Banco BDMG, in Belo Horizonte – photo: Gil Leonardi/Imprensa MG Meeting of Ronaldo, majority partner of SAF do Cruzeiro, with the governor of Minas, Romeu Zema, at the headquarters of Banco BDMG, in Belo Horizonte – photo: Gil Leonardi/Imprensa MG Meeting of Ronaldo, majority partner of SAF do Cruzeiro, with the governor of Minas, Romeu Zema, at the headquarters of Banco BDMG, in Belo Horizonte – photo: Gil Leonardi/Imprensa MG Meeting of Ronaldo, majority partner of SAF do Cruzeiro, with the governor of Minas, Romeu Zema, at the headquarters of Banco BDMG, in Belo Horizonte – photo: Gil Leonardi/Imprensa MG Meeting of Ronaldo, majority partner of SAF do Cruzeiro, with the governor of Minas, Romeu Zema, at the headquarters of Banco BDMG, in Belo Horizonte – photo: Gil Leonardi/Imprensa MG Meeting of Ronaldo, majority partner of SAF do Cruzeiro, with the governor of Minas, Romeu Zema, at the headquarters of Banco BDMG, in Belo Horizonte – photo: Gil Leonardi/Imprensa MG Meeting of Ronaldo, majority partner of SAF do Cruzeiro, with the governor of Minas, Romeu Zema, at the headquarters of Banco BDMG, in Belo Horizonte – photo: Gil Leonardi/Imprensa MG Meeting of Ronaldo, majority partner of SAF do Cruzeiro, with the governor of Minas, Romeu Zema, at the headquarters of Banco BDMG, in Belo Horizonte – photo: Gil Leonardi/Imprensa MG Meeting of Ronaldo, majority partner of SAF do Cruzeiro, with the governor of Minas, Romeu Zema, at the headquarters of Banco BDMG, in Belo Horizonte – photo: Gil Leonardi/Imprensa MG Meeting of Ronaldo, majority partner of SAF do Cruzeiro, with the governor of Minas, Romeu Zema, at the headquarters of Banco BDMG, in Belo Horizonte – photo: Gil Leonardi/Imprensa MG On June 15th of this year, Ronaldo met with Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) and Secretary Fernando Marcato at BDMG’s headquarters in Belo Horizonte, and addressed exactly this issue.

To supersports, Marcato revealed that the takeover (unilateral termination of the concession contract) was the main topic discussed with Ronaldo at that meeting. “It was a possibility that we discussed with Ronaldo. What was discussed most was the possibility of a takeover. But in this case I have to pay Minas Arena”.

Other ways for Cruzeiro to manage Mineiro

In the interview with supersports, Marcato also pointed out alternative ways that Cruzeiro has to participate in Mineiro’s gesture. These two other scenarios would depend on the maintenance of the contract between the state government and Minas Arena.

1) The first model would be a sub-concession agreement to be aligned by Minas Arena with Cruzeiro. In it, the club would act as a master manager. The current concessionaire would fully preserve the contract with the state.

“There is a possibility that Cruzeiro and Minas Arena will agree between them. It is a sub-concession. It can be done. In this case, the government of Minas does not need to interfere”, pointed out the secretary of state.

two) Another possible means for Cruzeiro SAF to formally become part of Minas Arena’s corporate structure.

Minas Arena is the consortium formed by the engineering companies Construcap, Egesa and HAP and has managed the Gigante da Pampulha since 2010, during the modernization works for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

In this model, the state government needs to authorize Cruzeiro to take control of Minas Arena.

“In this second scenario, legally I need him (Cruzeiro) to prove certain requirements that are a matter of financial capacity that are in the contract. If he proves it, the state cannot oppose it”, concluded the secretary.