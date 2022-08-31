Cruzeiro hires assistant for dead ball, and Pezzolano details results

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Pezzolano and Ramas talk before the game between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense, at Man Garrincha, in Brasilia About a month ago, Cruzeiro agreed to hire Manuel Ramas for Paulo Pezzolano’s technical commission. The Uruguayan, who lived in Spain, arrived at Toca da Raposa II with the mission of improving, among other things, the training of the squad’s set pieces.

In an interview with Ronaldo TV, this Monday (29), Pezzolano praised the work of his countryman and revealed the first reflexes of the specific activities.

According to the commander, Cruzeiro started to waste six times less, for example, the charges from the sides during games for Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

“Sometimes, as a coach, you can’t do everything. You need specialists. I’ve been preparing Manuel Ramas, we’ve been talking for a year. And he’s prepared to do (trainings) from set pieces, kicks from the sidelines. With luck, it’s working out,” said Pezzolano.

“It’s a very slow work, not overnight, but already (it’s giving results). Before he arrived, for example, from 30 sides, we lost the ball by 60%. When he arrived, we already lost in the first two games just two or three balls of 30. Impressive”, added the Cruzeiro coach.

In addition to Ramas, Pezzolano’s commission also has Uruguayans Martn Varini, the main assistant; the physical trainer Gonzalo Alvarez, and the performance analyst Matias Filippini. All arrived with the coach at the beginning of the project, still in January of this year.

Since the end of June, it is worth remembering, Cruzeiro does not have a permanent technical assistant. Hired for this role in March, Rafael Guanaes accepted an invitation to be the head coach of Novorizontino in the Serie B dispute.