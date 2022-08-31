Cruzeiro’s top scorer: Edu surpasses Arrascaeta’s marks, and approaches Ricardo Goulart and Borges | cruise

Striker Edu ended a long lack of goals in the season. He opened the rout by 4 to 0 over Náutico, last Friday, and also achieved the overcoming of marks of top scorers of Cruzeiro of the last decade. Edu surpassed Arrascaeta’s marks and still has a gap to reach Ricardo Goulart and Borges, Brazilian champions with Raposa, but he is still far from the greatest scorers of the century.

Upon reaching 17 goals, Edu equaled the goals scored by him last season, all of them for Brusque in Série B do Brasileiro. Edu revealed a family problem in the last month, but preferred not to give details.

With the goals scored so far, Edu is isolated in Cruzeiro’s top scorer of the season. Of course, it has already surpassed the performances of the previous two years in Série B, when Cruzeiro suffered to reach the score that prevented it from being relegated: Rafael Sobis in 2020 (six goals) and Matheus Barbosa, last year, with seven scored.

It surpassed marks of players who had a leading role in the club and were leaders in goals in the season. For example, he surpassed Arrascaeta’s marks in 2016 (14 goals) and 2018 (15, along with Thiago Neves). Edu also matched the performance of Thiago Neves, in 2017, with 17 goals.

Edu’s goals are also close to equaling/beating other Cruzeiro season top scorers in the century. Araújo scored 17 goals in 2007, while Élber (2006) and Leandro Damião (2015) each scored 18. Borges, in turn, turned 19 in the year of his third Brazilian championship, in 2013.

Edu, however, still needs to improve his recent performance to get closer to Cruzeiro’s top scorers of the season. This is the case, for example, of Ricardo Goulart and Marcelo Moreno, who scored 24 goals each, in 2014, or Wellington Paulista, who scored 24 and 28 goals, respectively, in 2009 and 2012.

The top scorers of Cruzeiro, in the century, in one season, are Fred and Alex. The striker scored 40 goals in 2005, in his first spell. In 2019, he was also the team’s top scorer in the season-marked by relegation to Serie B-with 19 goals. In turn, in 2003, Alex scored 39 goals in the Triple Crown campaign.

Cruzeiro’s top scorers, by season, in the century:

2001 – Hosea (22 goals)

– Hosea (22 goals) 2002 – Fabio Junior (23 goals)

– Fabio Junior (23 goals) 2003 – Alex (39 goals)

– Alex (39 goals) 2004 – Jussie (21 goals)

– Jussie (21 goals) 2005 – Fred (40 goals)

– Fred (40 goals) 2006 – Elber (18 goals)

– Elber (18 goals) 2007 – Araújo (17 goals)

– Araújo (17 goals) 2008 – Guilherme (23 goals)

– Guilherme (23 goals) 2009 – Wellington Paulista (24 goals)

– Wellington Paulista (24 goals) 2010 – Thiago Ribeiro (23 goals)

– Thiago Ribeiro (23 goals) 2011 – Montillo (21 goals)

– Montillo (21 goals) 2012 – Wellington Paulista (28 goals)

– Wellington Paulista (28 goals) 2013 – Borges (19 goals)

– Borges (19 goals) 2014 – Ricardo Goulart and Marcelo Moreno (24 goals each)

– Ricardo Goulart and Marcelo Moreno (24 goals each) 2015 – Leandro Damião (18 goals)

– Leandro Damião (18 goals) 2016 – Arrascaeta (14 goals)

– Arrascaeta (14 goals) 2017 – Thiago Neves (17 goals)

– Thiago Neves (17 goals) 2018 – Thiago Neves and Arrascaeta (15 goals each)

– Thiago Neves and Arrascaeta (15 goals each) 2019 – Fred (21 goals)

– Fred (21 goals) 2020 – Rafael Sobis (6 goals)

– Rafael Sobis (6 goals) 2021 – Matheus Barbosa (7 goals)

