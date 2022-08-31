Daughter of Luciano Huck and Angélica appears as a model: “beautiful”

Luciano Huck and Angélica show clicks from their youngest daughter’s model shoot and impress

The youngest daughter of the presenters couple Angelica and Luciano Huck enchanted followers by posing as a model. Celebrities are proud parents of two boys and a girl. The firstborn, Joaquim, is 17 years old. Middle son Benício is 14 years old. The youngest of the family, Eva, is only nine years old.

The little girl Eva, by the way, has already shown a certain interest in her parents’ artistic career by becoming a stampede in the dances of a social network. She has even put the famous daddies to dance.

Last July, the youngest daughter of Luciano Huck it was the big surprise at the end of the “Dança dos Famosos” section, on “Domingão com Huck”, a program that her father runs on Sunday afternoons. The little girl appeared dressed in formal attire and even danced with her famous daddy. The two gave a real show on the attraction’s stage and took the audience to the delirium!

Both Angelica and Huck tend to be very discreet in their personal lives. However, from time to time, the couple exhibits special family moments. It is no wonder that, recently, the youngest of the family gained notoriety by launching her modeling career and doing a beautiful photo shoot for a children’s clothing brand.

At the time, Dad Luciano Huck and mom Angélica made a point of sharing some clicks of the little girl. Visibly moved and full of pride for the heiress, the two did not spare praise for the girl.

In the images shared on the presenter’s social networks, Eva appeared wearing a beautiful outfit jeans and all stylish held a bag well fashion that matched the look. Apparently, the little girl has a knack for an artistic career. She even impressed fans with such resourcefulness. In the beautiful photos, it is still possible to see Eva all smiles next to a beautiful pet.

In another click, the little girl appears all relaxed, simulating that she was dancing, while displaying an outfit in theff-white and posed quite comfortably in front of the camera lens. Fans and admirers of the family made a point of leaving several compliments for the little girl. “How beautiful,” said one follower. Another internet user joked: “Luciano in a child version”. And a third shot: “Fofura”.

Tell us what you think!