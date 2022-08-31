Déa Lúcia mocks Lívia Andrade’s look on Sunday: “Come decent”

Globo’s newest hire, Lívia Andrade, was scolded by Déa Lúcia, mother of the late comedian Paulo Gustavo, backstage at Domingão with Huck. The presenter published the video of the moment on social networks this Monday (29/8) and entertained fans.

In the record, Dona Déa appears criticizing the blonde’s look, with whom she shares the jury bench of the new frame of Luciano Huck’s program, Believe Em Quem Quiser. “The first one was like that. I want to see how it’s going to be from here in about four. It’s going to be great”, said the new global about the debut.

It was then that the comedian’s mother didn’t miss it and spoke about Lívia’s dress: “But see if it’s tidy, decent”. Surprised by the pinprick, she shot back. “I will prepare a special look. The top part will be for the lady and the bottom part will be in respect of the priest. Or vice versa. I’ll think about it”, said she, who was with Father Fábio de Melo, also a member of the panel. Check out the video:



At the blonde’s debut on the Rio station, what caught the attention of netizens was the black and shiny look chosen by the artist. According to GShow, the dress is by the Italian brand MiuMiu and costs about R$40,000.

The piece is a black wool dress with a V-neck. It has glittery studs and a plunging neckline. The artist arrived on stage playing with Huck’s catchphrase, “Madness, madness, madness.”