Death by monkeypox: Expert says there is no reason to panic – Campos 24 Horas

After confirming the death of a patient as a result of generalized inflammation triggered by infection with the monkeypox virus, in Campos, the undersecretary of Primary Care, Surveillance and Health Promotion (Subpav), infectious disease doctor Rodrigo Carneiro, informs that there is no reason to panic in the municipality, since there are no autochthonous cases, that is, with local viral transmission. All cases with a positive diagnosis for the disease have a travel history.

The patient, a 33-year-old man with comorbidities, died this Monday (29) at Hospital Ferreira Machado (HFM), where he had been hospitalized since the beginning of this month. According to the doctor, before the onset of symptoms, he traveled to São Paulo and Natal, in the Northeast, cities where, possibly, he would have had contact with someone with the virus and become infected.

"It is important for us to point out that the incubation period of the disease matches exactly with travel. He started the symptoms shortly after returning to Campos and this makes us discard the contamination of the virus inside the city", reinforced the infectologist, also pointing out that "the population need not be worried. We remain vigilant and, as soon as we identify the circulation of the virus within the city, we will inform everyone".

There are currently three suspected cases in Campos. Patients are monitored daily and are in isolation at home. They also have three confirmed cases, one of the patient who died, one has already been released after treatment and isolation, another is still in monitoring and isolation. Another 11 cases were ruled out after laboratory tests.

"We are awaiting the results of the samples that were collected from the three suspected patients and sent to LACEN/RJ and we continue to monitor these cases", reinforced the infectious disease specialist, noting that the main way to combat the monkeypox virus is continuous surveillance. "These patients, as soon as they are identified, should be placed in home or hospital isolation, if the clinical picture requires it. Your contacts should also be tracked."

HOSPITALIZATION AND DEATH – The patient presented a systemic condition, which according to Rodrigo Carneiro, is compatible with the onset of the disease, such as fever, prostration and body aches. A few days later, the characteristic lesions of smallpox appeared and, with that, the probable diagnosis of the disease. Thus, samples were collected and sent to the Noel Nutels Central Laboratory (LACEN-RJ). Simultaneously, the epidemiology sector of the municipal health department began to perform screening, both for the patient and for family members and people close to him.

"Monitoring is done over the phone and, if necessary, a team travels to the patient's home. We track all household or close contacts, such as students at schools and colleges. During this entire period of follow-up and monitoring, we did not observe the appearance of suggestive symptoms in any of his contacts", highlighted the doctor.

On the last day 02, the patient presented a worsening of the clinical picture, requiring hospitalization, being referred to the isolation bed of the Sector of Infectious Parasitic Diseases of Hospital Ferreira Machado (HFM). During hospitalization, the man needed to be referred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and even had to be intubated, but he could not resist.

"It is important to reinforce that we remain vigilant and if fever and body aches appear, followed by characteristic lesions (mainly blisters), this patient should seek our urgency and emergency network to be evaluated by a doctor and, if the infection is suspected by monkeypox, he will be referred to the Center for Infectious Parasitic Diseases (CDIP) to be evaluated by a specialist", Carneiro informed, stressing that the main form of transmission is through close contact, mainly intimate, with infected people.

“We recommend that, if you have a person with fever, malaise, preferably, isolate that person and avoid close contact with them. And, when skin lesions appear, such as blisters, immediately seek the health service, because early diagnosis facilitates the support that can be given to the patient and, above all, prevent the circulation of the virus”, concluded the doctor.