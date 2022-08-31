Demi Lovato makes sure bet on rock in pre-Rock in Rio concert and snatches longing fans | Rock in Rio 2022

With the new album “Holy Fvck”, Demi Lovato bet big on rock. And it didn’t make a mistake. Many riffs and solos, good to hear (and skip), made the singer’s show this Tuesday (30), very cold, in São Paulo, a lively presentation of a female rock quintet that seemed to be playing together for some time. Demi is one of the attractions at Rock in Rio, on Sunday (4).

Tonight’s presentation is one of the first of the new tour and features tracks from “Holy Fvck”, in addition to rescuing hits from the past, in more rocker versions.

Demi appeared on stage at 9:29 pm with a haircut that reminded her of Joan Jett. A red vinyl corset and pantalona, ​​with chains and spikes, completed the look.

That’s it. There were no changes of costumes, screens with projections, visual effects, nothing that could divert the audience’s attention from the music. Without saying a word, Demi amended “Holy Fvck”, “Freak”, “Substance” and “Eat Me”, all on the new album. And with them, those riffs and solos and distortions gave the promised weight. The audience followed, jumping and screaming.

Before the fifth song, Demi talks to the audience. “Te amo!”, she says in Portuguese and thanks everyone for being there. She also takes the time to introduce the all-female band, as she points out.

Brittany Bowman on drums, Leanne Bowes on bass, Dani McGinley on keyboards, and Nita Strauss, guitarist who left Alice Cooper’s band to join Demi.

And for those who frown, know that Nita did a great job: the solos and distortions presented by her excited and gave the heavy touch to the tracks.

It is from there that Demi reintroduces the old hits repackaged. The first one was “Confident”, from the 2015 album of the same name, in which she also played guitar. The music is interrupted so that a person in the audience who was sick could be attended to. It was Demi herself who stopped the presentation to ask someone to help the person. Another interruption by the singer to help a fan would happen later.

Resuming the track, she also amended “Here we go again” and “Remember December”, both from the album “Here we go again”, from 2009. The following one, “La La Land”, became even more ironic with the pop punk footprint. , and with a snippet of Ashlee Simpson’s 2004 “La La” that was slotted into the middle of the song.

“Don’t Forget”, despite having rock elements, was the one that most reminded the old track, from 2008. Demi also sang “The Art of Starting Over”, from last year’s album, “Dance with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over”. “I’m really proud of the new album, but I’m also proud of the last one and this is my favorite,” she commented on the track, which sounds more like a ballad.

The audience starts calling her “hot”. Awkwardly, Demi says she doesn’t understand, and soon the audience improvises a chorus of “hot, hot, hot.” The singer seemed embarrassed, says it was really hot there, and thanks the compliment.

The next follows the ballad line. Nita, the guitarist, and Leanne, on bass, are seated next to the singer, who stands between them. “4 ever 4 me”, also one of Demi’s favorites, as she stated there, is dedicated to lovers. The song received a snippet of “Iris”, by the Goo Goo Dolls, right there in the middle.

Soon after, rock returns with the daring version of “Sorry not sorry”, in which the pop beats give way to Nita’s solos. Perhaps because it is a striking pop song by the singer, one or two moments of the track didn’t seem to match the band’s (very good) arrangements so well. This, of course, was not an obstacle to delight the fans, who sang together in a chorus at the top of their lungs, nor to be one of the highlights of the show.

Another high point was “29”, a single from the latter work. In the lyrics, she talks about a relationship she had when she was 17 and he was 29. Demi stopped to tell that, because of the song, which went viral on TikTok, she received reports from people who decided to impose themselves and react when they saw each other. in similar situation. “Makes me proud, thank you so much,” she said before singing the track.

“Heart Attack”, the following one, went very well in the rocker outfit. Then came “Skin of my teeth” and “Happy Ending”. With just over an hour and thirty minutes, “Cool for the summer” came, another one with a new well-done punk pop version that closed the singer’s first performance on Brazilian soil.

Demi has yet another presentation this Wednesday (31) at Espaço Unimed (formerly Espaço das Américas) and on Friday (2), in Belo Horizonte. At Rock in Rio, she does her show on Sunday (4).