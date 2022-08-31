Discover new episode in the plot between Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares in ‘Encontro’ | Column Fábia Oliveira

This columnist who speaks to you is very proud to be of the people, because it is from the workers who do the day-to-day TV work that the best grades come. And now we are going to tell another chapter of the story between Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares. One ant told me that Patrícia has done everything to lighten the mood inside the ‘Encontro’ studiosincluding giving in on several points, asking for calm from the directors who were already getting stressed with Manoel’s attitudes – who started to challenge them.

But Patrícia’s partner understood that the wholesale posture that has been fostered is beneficial for him, including commercially. His search for brands that speak of diversity has increased a lot. It turns out that, internally, what used to bother only the program’s direction has started to bother the production as well, which has been forced to deal with full fingers with the presenter.

Notes like the such a fight where Soares would have asked to leave of the program were leaked without ever having happened, which was denied by Manoel himself in a post on Twitter. Patrícia’s attitude of giving in and trying to appease the mood has given hope to the production that this storm will pass. In time: the group that loves to leak fake bills and add more fuel to the fire is in the sights of those responsible for Globo’s morning program.

Manoel Soares speaks about leaving the ‘Encontro’ program

Last Saturday (27), Manoel Soares broke the silence and spoke about his alleged exit from the ‘Encounter’ programwhere he is a presentation partner alongside Patricia Poet. On Twitter, he denied that he had asked to leave the morning of ‘TV Globo’.

“Guys, I didn’t ask to leave. This is not true,” he wrote, using some emojis that refer to the force. However, despite the clarification, several netizens sent messages to Manoel Soares, saying that he should, yes, leave the attraction.

Recently, this column had already told that the station is experiencing an impasse with this partnership between Manoel Soares and Patrícia Poeta. According to sources in the column, Globo wants to cut Manoel from the morning, but removing the presenter from the attraction can increase the rejection of Patricia. Also according to sources, the social activist did not accept the position of co-host well and tries to do much more than what is delegated to him, which irritates the journalist.

