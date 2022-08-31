Discover the list of vehicles exempt from IPVA from next year

One of the taxes that most concern Brazilians is the Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA), levied annually by the states. In some cases, the value can be quite salty, as it is calculated based on the vehicle’s selling price.

Many people will be free of this worry from next year. The reason is that almost all federative units in the country have rules for exemption from IPVA.

The vast majority adopt the year of manufacture of the car to guarantee the benefit and exempt the owner from the tax. In other words, older cars are no longer charged in most parts of the country.

Which vehicles are exempt in 2023?

As the IPVA is the responsibility of the states, they themselves create the rules to offer the exemption. Currently, the considered manufacturing time varies between 10 and 20 years, depending on the location. Look:

Exemption after 20 years of manufacture: São Paulo, Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio Grande do Sul.

Exemption after 18 years of manufacture: Mato Grosso.

Exemption after 15 years of manufacture: Tocantins, Sergipe, Amapá, Rondônia, Maranhão, Amazonas, Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso do Sul, Ceará, Bahia, Piauí, Goiás, Espírito Santo and the Federal District.

Exemption from 10 years of manufacture: Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima and Acre.

The first group includes automobiles such as the 2002 Jeep Wrangler, 2002 Fiat Fiorino and 2002 Fiat Uno. In the second group, the benefit starts to take effect next year for Fiat Siena, GM Corsa and GM Celta.

Celta, Fiat Brava 2007, Ford Ka 2007 are some examples of models exempt from IPVA in the third group states in 2023. Fiat Punto, Audi A3 2010, Citroen C3 2010 are exempt from the tax in the federative units of the last group.