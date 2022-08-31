Do you have heartburn? Check out 5 foods that help relieve the symptom

THE heartburn it is that intense burning sensation that we feel in the stomach region due to the lack of contraction of the stomach valve. This causes gastric acid to leak into the esophagus. The reasons for having heartburn can be varied.

It ranges from poor digestion, stress and gastritis to more serious gastric diseases that need medical attention. However, there are foods that can relieve the burning sensation and improve the thud that heartburn gives the body.

1) carrot

Very easily found in any market, carrots stimulate the production of white blood cells, which help the immune system. Its anti-inflammatory feature helps the body fight the symptoms of heartburn, poor digestion and reflux.

2) lemon

Lemon can be acidic, but when consumed it does not make the burning sensation worse. What actually happens is that the food leaves the more balanced organism, more alkaline. Thus, it prevents the mass production of acid, resulting in heartburn.

3) Banana

Considered a natural antacid, banana is perfect if you have acute symptoms of heartburn and reflux. This is thanks to a substance called leukocyanidin, which increases the thickness of the digestive mucus and neutralizes acidity.

4) apple

Because it is rich in fiber, the apple is a powerful ally in the fight against gastritis, heartburn and reflux. It assists in the regularization of the intestine, in addition to being healing, which also helps in relieving the burning sensation.

5) papaya

Rich in vitamins A and C, papaya is a fruit full of calcium, iron, potassium, minerals, carotenoids and fiber. Together, they help reduce the burning sensation and discomfort caused by heartburn.

Remembering that our article presented is for informational purposes only. If you are experiencing any discomfort related to heartburn, gastritis and reflux, the ideal is to look for specialized medical helpwhich will help you to combat the symptoms.