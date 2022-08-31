“Do you want me to leave Centrão?”, says Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) got angry this Tuesday (30.Aug.2022) when asked by journalists about political appointments for ministries. The chief executive left the interview after being asked if the former Minister of Citizenship João Roma (PL) came to the post by agreement with the Republicans – the party to which Roma was affiliated.

Bolsonaro also justified the alliance with Centrão, a group of parties that supports his government. “Do you want me to leave Centrão? Who am I going to negotiate with, approve the parliament’s proposal? Anyone who approves a proposal in parliament without a party is a dictatorship”declared after participating in an event by Unecs (National Union of Entities of Commerce and Services).

Watch (5min04s):

The president also countered a question by a journalist about the term “Chutchuca do Centro”. “Aren’t you classy?”he asked.

Alongside a Venezuelan, Bolsonaro criticized former presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff (both from the PT): “There are people hoping that that guy [em referência a Lula] return to the crime scene along with your deputy [Geraldo Alckmin]who denounced him. […] Lula wants to censor the media. Does that not bother you?”

“Venezuela’s default with us is US$ 1.06 billion. It’s BRL 5 billion. Attention, miners: this loan was from Lula and Dilma, Dilma is from Minas. There is no subway in Belo Horizonte, but there is a subway in Caracas. your money”declared.

The capital of Minas, however, has a subway.