Dollar hits 20-year high: what does it mean?

O dollar hit the highest in two decades yesterday (29). The valuation was a reflection of comments from Jerome Powellchairman of the Federal Reserve (US central bank), who said the body will continue to fight inflation “with force” – signaling further interest rate hikes.

On Monday, the Dollar Index rose more than 0.6% in trade to a high of 109.44 points before settling at 109.22. The index briefly hit 109 points in July this year, but yesterday’s peak represents the highest level since 2002.

The Dollar Index measures the value of the dollar against a basket of six other currencies: euro, yen (Japan), pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc.

In a note earlier this month, investment firm LPL said interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve would be “bullish for the US dollar”.

The stronger dollar is bad news for the stock market, as about 30% of the revenue earned by S&P 500 companies comes from markets outside the US, the LPL note added.

Economists polled by Reuters noted that the index could rise further later this week and reach close to 110 points.

Since the beginning of the year, the US currency has risen 13.5%.

In a speech on Friday, Powell indicated that the Federal Reserve would continue its aggressive plan to raise rates as it works to contain record levels of inflation, and warned that the process would not be painless.

The US central bank governor expects the Fed’s measures to lead to a “period of below-trend growth” that will cause “some pain” for households and businesses.

The speech once again raised fears of a recession and sent both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq down more than 3% in Friday’s trading.

One positive aspect of a stronger dollar is that it can help ease inflation as imports of goods and services become cheaper. The US imports more than it exports; in June the country registered a trade deficit of US$ 79.6 billion.

The euro fell below par with the dollar for the second time this year last week, and since then its value has remained lower than the US currency.

According to the XE exchange tracker, the euro was valued at $0.993 in yesterday’s trading.

The euro’s decline was largely driven by concerns over the energy sector amid a lingering threat from Russia to cut natural gas supplies to the euro zone.

