Drinking very hot coffee increases the risk of developing a type of cancer; know which – News

A study conducted by researchers with data from more than 580,000 people from the UK and Finland concluded that there is an increased risk of cancer in a specific region of the body in individuals who prefer caffeinated drinks in a hot or very hot temperature.

The results of the work were published last week in the scientific journal Clinical Nutrition.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge and the Karolinska Institute made a statistical model to account for coffee consumption based on one’s genetics — some people are predisposed to drinking more coffee than others.

They observed that the risk increased among regular coffee drinkers only for esophageal cancer.

People who were genetically 50% more likely to consume coffee also had an average 2.8-fold increase in risk of esophageal cancer.

However, among those who reported preferring “hot” coffee, the risk of esophageal cancer was 5.5 times higher. In those who preferred “very hot”, there was an increase of 4.1 times. People who drank “warm” coffee had a 2.7-fold increased risk.

And there is a possible explanation for this, according to the authors: the association of hot drinks with caffeine.

Thus, drinking caffeinated teas at high temperatures would also have the same harmful effect.

The authors justify the mechanism that causes esophageal cancer in these cases to regular consumption and the fact that the high temperature causes physical damage to the digestive system, which can trigger tumors.

Professor Stephen Burgess, a researcher at the Medical Research Council at the University of Cambridge, considers the findings to be positive.

“While a link to any cancer is not welcome, our investigation generally provides good news for coffee drinkers as there is no evidence to support a causal effect of coffee consumption on any major cancers.” communicated.

The researchers caution that the study has some limitations, primarily because it does not provide direct information about by what mechanism cancer risk is increased.

“Another limitation is that genetic predisposition to coffee consumption affects lifetime consumption levels and therefore we do not have adequate evidence to estimate the change in cancer risk that might occur from a short-term change in coffee drinking behavior”, they say.



