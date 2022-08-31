Dudu Mello reveals the backstage of the VIP boxes at Rock in Rio 2022: “One of the most memorable”

Young has established himself in recent years as one of the main Public Relations Officers of the Rio-São Paulo axis and was confirmed as one of those responsible for the cabin list

Public Relations Dudu Melo (26) is already ready for the start of Rock in Rio 2022, which takes place in the first half of September, and revealed the backstage of this festival that is one of the most important in Brazil. The young man was confirmed as one of those responsible for the list of boxes for the KitKat and Ipiranga brands at the event with BR Media Group, Dudu’s partner company for almost two years.

He told the most popular days of the festival this year: “September 4th, which is Justin’s concert, is the busiest day of the year. Then comes almost tied, Dua Lipa [11/09] and Coldplay [10/09]. But every day is more disputed this year. Since the Rock in Rio experience goes beyond the concerts”he said, adding that he will receive dozens of celebrities throughout the festival.

Among the stars confirmed for RIR 2022 are André Lamoglia, Cynthia Senek, João Cortes, Gustavo Tubarão, Francisco Gil, Isadora Cruz and other names. With a diversified mailing and a keen eye on the entertainment world, Dudu has established himself in recent years as one of the main Public Relations Officers in the Rio-São Paulo axis.

“I am so excited and happy to write yet another amazing chapter in my story. Rock in Rio is one of the most memorable festivals and brings together a very diverse audience, so I have an important mission in preparing a guest list with the brands. I’m 100% focused on LAUGHING!”told the RP who was also responsible for the VIP list of the cabin N1 and Festival Mita, which took place in Rio and São Paulo in May this year.