Edu scores again, but Cruzeiro is in a tie with Sampaio Corra

photo: Thomas Santos/Staff Images/Cruzeiro Edu scored for Cruzeiro’s second consecutive game in Serie B Cruzeiro opened the scoring before the first minute of the game, but was only in a 1-1 draw with Sampaio Corra, this Tuesday (30), at Castelo, in So Lus, in Maranho. Despite Edu’s goal just 45 seconds into the match, the celestial team saw Bolivia Querida equalize at the end of the first stage, with Paulo Srgio, and hold the score until the final whistle of the duel valid for the 27th round of Serie B. With the result, the celestial team remains the leader of the competition, now with 58 points – 11 more than the vice-leader Bahia and 17 more than Londrina, 5th place, who beat CRB by 1 to 0. Tricolor enters field this Wednesday (31), in front of Ponte Preta, and to be able to shorten the distance to Raposa.

Now, Cruzeiro returns to Belo Horizonte. The next appointment, against Cricima, is scheduled for 4 pm on Sunday (4), in Mineiro. Tickets for the match, which should receive a large audience, are already on sale for club members. v

The game

Cruzeiro didn’t wait long to shake the Castle’s net. Just 45 seconds into the game, after an intense exchange of passes, Edu opened the scoring.

In the bid, Geovane was the baseline and played for Daniel Jr at the entrance of the area. The midfielder finished, Matheus Incio spread, and the ball was left for Bruno Rodrigues, who served shirt 99 in the middle of the small area: 1 to 0.

As usual in this Serie B, even ahead of the scoreboard, Cruzeiro controlled the ball possession and the main offensive actions. Defender Eduardo Brock even missed a clear chance at 34″.

Despite the dominance, the celestial team delivered the tie in the final minutes of the first stage. At 46′, Pimentinha took a free-kick and, after the celestial defense failed to attack Rafael Cabral’s rebound, the ball was left for Paulo Srgio to complete for the empty goal. 1 to 1.

Sampaio returned from the more compact range, without giving Cruzeiro so much space. Still, the Serie B leader managed to create chances. At 11′, Bruno Rodrigues tried from the edge of the area, but Matheus Incio spread the ball. In the match, Daniel Jr wasted a good opportunity.

SAMPAIO RUN 1 X 1 CRUISE

Sampaio Run

Matheus Incio; Mateusinho (Maurcio), Alan Godi, Paulo Srgio and Par (Lucas Hiplito); Andr Luiz (Lucas Arajo), Ferreira and Rafael Vila (Eloir); Leo Tocantins, Pimentinha and Gabriel Poveda (Catatau). Coach: Leo Cond

cruise

Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Geovane (Wesley Gasolina), Filipe Machado (Willian Oliveira), Neto Moura and Daniel Jr (Jaj); Bruno Rodrigues, Rafa Silva (Matheus Bidu) and Edu (Lincoln). Coach: Paulo Pezzolano

goals: Edu, at 45 seconds of Q1, and Paulo Srgio, at 46’1°

yellow cards: Rafael Vila and Paulo Srgio (Sampaio Corra)

Reason: 27th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

Place: Castelo, in So Lus (MA)

Date and horrible: August 30, 2022 (Tuesday), at 7pm

referee: Edina Alves Batista (FIFA/SP)

assistants: Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP) and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP)

VAR: Rodrigo D Alonso Ferreira (SC)