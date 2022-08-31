Eduardo Bolsonaro is notified to remove false information about Lula from his networks

Minister of the Superior Electoral Court considered that the publication by the federal deputy, which accuses the former president of banning delivery work and app drivers, spread untrue news.

Vinicius Loures/Chamber of Deputies – 11/21/2019

Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro will have to delete publication that spread fake news against former president Lula (PT)



Minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri, from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), determined this Tuesday, 30, that the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) remove from the air a publication with information considered false against the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN). In the post, there was news that the presidential candidate, who leads the polls for voting intentions for an eventual third term, would ban delivery work, such as motoboys, and app drivers – such as iFood and Uber, for example. In her decision, the magistrate responds to a request from the Brasil da Esperança coalition. The leftist bloc argued that Lula highlighted the lack of labor legislation for these jobs, but did not oppose their functionality. In the document, Bucchianeri stated that, in the PT’s speech, “there was never any statement in the sense of ‘closure’ of these functions or the prohibition of work by application, but only the intention to cover such jobs with more rights and guarantees ”, he pointed out. Finally, the minister accused the publication of being a “very clear disclosure of a manifestly untrue fact, with the deliberate purpose of inducing the voter to error” and pointed out that “facts known to be untrue or substantially manipulated must be quickly repressed by the Electoral Justice”.