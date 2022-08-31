Elections: ACM Neto says that Bahia has ‘pockets of lack of assistance’ in Health and promises regional hospitals | Elections 2022 in Bahia

The União Brasil candidate for the government of Bahia, ACM Neto, said this Tuesday (30), that if elected, he intends to invest in the construction of new regional hospitals, decentralizing health in the state.

ACM Neto gave the statements in an interview with the program “Fala Bahia”, on Bahia FM and Bahia FM Sul. The program integrates the actions of the Bahia Network Elections Center. The interview was the second of a series of interviews with candidates for Palácio de Ondina carried out by the radio that is part of the Rede Bahia group. The first interview was with candidate João Roma (PL).

ACM Neto cited health as one of the main themes of an eventual government under his management.

“We promised a zero queue for some procedures, which are those linked to urgent and emergency situations, that is, help for life. So, for example, we want to remove from the regulatory queue the situation of a heart attack, a stroke, the situation of a mother that you are about to have your child, and that it is an urgent and unexpected delivery, or a serious accident and the person had multiple trauma, so in these cases we want to remove the regulation and ensure immediate assistance”, he said.

“In cases where there is regulation, because it is not possible to end the regulation, I have said this very truthfully, what can you end? With this long waiting list, because today people demand a hospital stay, they gets in line, sometimes waits for months and can’t get it, dies before getting medical attention. How do you solve this there are two main strategies: on the one hand, change the management of regulation, that is, bring technology and professional intelligence to provide efficiency and resoluteness to regulation”, he continued.

“There’s no way to do that without putting more money and without expanding the service. How do you expand this service? First by giving greater productivity to hospitals that already work, putting it to the hospitals that are already installed to work better, then building regional hospitals. many regions of Bahia with a huge deficiency in health care. There are pockets of lack of assistance, we will have to build regional hospitals”, he promised.

On Wednesday (31), the interview with Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT); The chat with Kleber Rosa (PSOL) will be broadcast on Thursday (1st); Giovani Damico (PCB) is the interview for Friday (2) and that of Marcelo Millet (PCO), will be shown next Monday (5). On Monday (29), João Roma (PL) was the interviewee and highlighted public security in his interview.

