Electric Kombi will be presented at Rock in Rio; see photos – 08/30/2022 – Market

For the first time in Latin America, Volkswagen’s electric Kombi will be exhibited at Rock in Rio. The model named ID. Buzz will be available in an interactive booth at the festival, which starts on September 2 in Rio de Janeiro.

Roger Corassa, vice president of sales and marketing at Volkswagen, says that the electric Kombi will be available for visitation and photographs, but does not say whether the model will be sold in Brazil.

According to the executive, the exhibition is a way of recognizing the affection of Brazilians with the model, in addition to understanding consumer acceptance.

“We will be very focused here, understanding what you are bringing information to all of us, and the objective is this, to start at Rock in Rio bringing this vehicle so that he can spend some time in the region”, he says.

Corassa adds that the electric Kombi will undergo engineering tests and will participate in other events in Latin America.

The ID Buzz’s design is based on the first generation of the original Kombi. Nicknamed “Corujinha” in Brazil, the first Kombi will also be available at the Volkswagen stand.

“If we look exactly at the front of it, it still preserves the design”, says Corassa. “The car draws a lot of attention, the vehicle’s proposal is sensational from the point of view of accessibility, innovation.”

There are differences, such as having two doors instead of one. The battery is 77 kWh and the electric motor has a power of 204 hp.

Also on display are the brand’s first electric SUV, the ID.4, and vehicles such as Nivus, T Cross and Taos.

“We have a great goal by 2050, globally, to be a brand that will zero carbon emissions and exactly the ID. Buzz is part of this entire platform”, says Corassa about Volkswagen’s sustainability strategy.