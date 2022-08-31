Electricity bill will remain cheaper in September

Estimated reading time: two minutes

What are the advantages of the Inter Gold card?

Last Friday (26), the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) announced that the green flag will be maintained on the electricity bill in September. Thus, this is the fifth consecutive month in which no tariff is charged on energy consumption.

According to Aneel, in Brazil, electricity generation should be kept high in the coming months. The forecast is that this should continue, although the estimate is for a high consumption of electricity.

“This signal reflects good conditions for generating electricity without additional charging on electricity bills, even considering the forecast for growth in energy consumption in the country,” the agency said in a statement.

green flag

Since April of this year, the green flag has been in effect, after months of high charges on the electricity bill. Between the end of 2021 and the beginning of this year, the federal government charged about BRL 14.00 for every 100 kWh.

tariff flags

The tariff flag system was created by Aneel in 2015 and indicates the real cost of the energy generated, causing consumers to use electricity properly. The activation of the tariff flag is based on the calculation that considers, in particular, two factors, namely:

Hydrological risk (GSF); and

Energy price (PLC).

The flag refers to the amounts of the additional charge on the electricity bill:

Green Flag – Favorable energy generation conditions – no additional charge;

Yellow Flag – Less favorable conditions – R$ 1,874 per 100 kWh consumed;

Red Flag – Thermal power on – two levels: one of R$3,971 and another of R$9,492 for each kWh;

Water Scarcity Flag – More expensive energy cost – R$ 14.20 per 100 kWh consumed.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

How to increase the card limit with the C6 Bank credit CD?

Image: Gabriel_Ramos / Shutterstock.com