Eliana’s salary on SBT is one of the highest on television: find out how much

Despite Globo and Eliana denying the existence of negotiations for the presenter’s move to the carioca station, rumors that she is, yes, with a contract about to sign, remain strong. Eliana is expected to be part of the “supermorning” that Globo would be planning for next year’s programming.

To have it on the schedule, however, the Marinho station would need to invest heavily. That’s because Eliana is one of the highest paid presenters on Brazilian television.

According to Lucas Pasin, from UOL, Eliana’s contract has been renewed until the end of 2024 and receives around R$920,000, not including participation in advertising.

In addition, Eliana has a certain independence in SBT and has stated several times that she likes to participate in the development of all the attractions of her program.

“Open to Possibilities”

Despite the long and successful trajectory on open TV, and now on streaming, and the current highlight in SBT programming, Eliana said in an interview with metropolises in July that is “super open to possibilities”. “I feel very happy at the current moment of my career, but I am also restless to always evolve”.

One of the presenter’s wishes is that the space she occupies in the Sunday programming can be experienced by other women. “Without a doubt, being a female representative for these 17 years is a huge achievement. I am very proud to be a woman in this very masculine environment of Sunday talk shows,” she says. “However, I think it is super necessary that we see, in the future, more women commanding attractions on open television, especially on Sundays”, she ponders.