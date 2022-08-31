End of the ANS’s exhaustive list to cause several lawsuits in court, say lawyers – Politica

Senate, led by Rodrigo Pacheco, approved the bill that rescues the exemplary list and establishes that the list of ANS procedures serves only as a “basic reference” for health plans (photo: Roque de S/Agência) If sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the bill that obliges health plans to pay for procedures or treatments that are not on the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) list could cause a flurry of actions and even overwhelm the Justice Department. , evaluate lawyers heard by the report.

This Monday (30/8), the Senate approved the bill that rescues the exemplary list and establishes that the list of ANS procedures serves only as a “basic reference” for health plans. In other words, it puts an end to the so-called taxing role of the agency.

With approval, beneficiaries will be able to apply for coverage of treatments that are not on the list, as long as they are recognized by other agencies or there is scientific evidence.

The bill was approved in early August in the Chamber of Deputies in reaction to a decision by the STJ (Superior Court of Justice). In June, the court ruled that health plan operators are required to pay only the 3,368 treatments that are on the ANS list.

For Juliana Hasse, president of the State Commission for Medical Law and Health of the OAB-SP (Brazilian Bar Association in So Paulo), the end of the tax role should cause an increase in judicialization, calm those who were apprehensive with the previous decision of the STJ and leave the operators in an uncomfortable situation – which, however, tends to be regulated later.

According to her, at least in the beginning there is a risk that the Courts will be overwhelmed by the fact that there will be a pent-up demand to try to reverse coverage previously denied by health plan operators.

According to data made available by the São Paulo Court of Justice, actions for medical treatment involving private health are growing year after year.

According to the São Paulo Court of Justice, the number of these actions in the state rose by almost 165% in the first four months of this year compared to the first four months of 2019, that is, before the Covid-19 pandemic. The number of cases increased from 1,671 to 4,414 in the period.

At Idec (Instituto de Defesa do Consumidor), problems with health plans have not only led to complaints in the last ten years in 2020, when complaints related to financial systems, because of the pandemic, took first place.

Gustavo Kloh, professor at FGV Direito Rio, expects that the increase in judicialization may also occur due to the fact that the law does not have very clear criteria, which could be used as “work material” by health operators. “There’s going to be a big fight between users versus plans discussing whether or not they meet the requirements of the new law,” he said.

He reminds us that it will not be emergency cases that will be involved in these actions. “They are people with chronic, rare diseases and long-term treatment,” he says. “It’s a problem because of the volume, because of the litigation, because of the problem it causes in people, but it’s an experimental treatment in emergency treatment”, he adds.

What does the bill say

The bill states that the treatment or procedure prescribed by a doctor or dentist that is not included in the ANS list must be authorized by the operator as long as there is:

proof of effectiveness, in the light of the health sciences, based on scientific evidence and a therapeutic plan; or there is a recommendation by Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System); or there is a recommendation from, at least, an internationally renowned health technology assessment body, provided that they are also approved for their nationals. Marina Paullelli, a lawyer for the Idec Health Program, says that the institute considers the approval of the bill to be good news, as it corrects a distortion caused by the STJ judgment, which even overloads the SUS (Unified Health System) with procedures that could be paid for by supplementary health.

“The project reverses this scenario. With the simplified role, operators are obliged to welcome their own users”, says the lawyer.

For her, who considers the project coherent, Idec hopes that the law will be sufficient for operators to guarantee health coverage without the need for the consumer to initiate a legal dispute. “In historical moments, when a rule becomes beneficial to the consumer, the market presents threatening messages about rights”, she says.

Abramge (Brazilian Association of Health Plans) says that the project approved in the Senate “may lead the Brazilian health sector, private and public, to a systemic collapse” and that it will bring risks to patient safety.

The association claims that there has not been a “further technical debate on the subject”.