ES reaches 31 confirmed cases of new smallpox. View patient profile

The number of confirmed cases of the new smallpox in the state reached 31 this Tuesday (30). The increase is expressive, since just five days ago, only 10 cases had been proven. Another 91 cases are being investigated as suspects, while another 80 have already been ruled out.

The new confirmations are in the Bulletin of the Health Department (Sesa), which informs the epidemiological situation of the disease in Espírito Santo. Around here, there are already 202 reported cases, which are evaluated for possible confirmation.

Among those who have tested positive for the new smallpox, the majority (25) are men, and only six are women. The most affected age group is that of patients who are between 20 and 29 years old, with 12 confirmed cases. The other groups with the highest number are 30 to 39 years old, with 9 cases, and 40 to 49 years old, with 3 confirmed.

Children and the elderly are the least affected so far. The age group from five to nine years old has two confirmed cases, the same number as the age group from 10 to 19 years old. Children aged zero to four years have only one confirmed case, the same number as those aged 50 to 59 and 60 to 69.

Most patients live in the capital (9 cases), and Vila Velha (8 cases). Guarapari, Serra and Cachoeiro de Itapemirim confirmed four, three and two cases, respectively. The other cases were confirmed in Aracruz, Cariacica, Itapemirim, Pedro Canário and Viana, with one case each.

Among the symptoms that the patients reported, the rash is the main one, occurring in 29 of the 31 positive cases. Fever was felt by 18 of them and headache by 17. Other symptoms such as loss of physical strength and joint pain are also among the most felt.