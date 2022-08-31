Eunício charges rent from Ciro and threatens to ask for an eviction order

In a sequence of tweets published on Tuesday night, the 30th, former senator Eunício Oliveira (MDB) criticized and accused the presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT), Emedebista’s biggest political opponent.

In the messages, the former senator says that he will file an eviction order in court against the former minister for not paying the rent of the apartment where he lives with his family, in Fortaleza. Eunício says he bought the property at auction, carried out by court order, for the payment of compensation for moral damages to former president and senator Fernando Collor de Melo (PTB).

“Cyrus, you [você] sold your apt [apartamento] to pay debts with Justice and I bought it. U [você] lives there and has nababesque life [luxuosa]with money from the Fdo [Fundo] Partisan, but does not pay rent, I will file an eviction order”, wrote Eunício, to which he added: “Ciro, you [você] he is a decadent little political colonel with half a buck, lying and underhanded”.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

In recent weeks, the former senator has been the target of constant criticism from Ciro in interviews, lectures and public events. The pedestrian usually uses the name Eunício to point out the involvement of former president Lula, an opponent in the presidential race, with corruption schemes. He says that PT benefited the emedebista with a contract without bidding in the amount of R$ 1 billion in Petrobras.

In one of the tweets, Eunício defended himself against the accusation and countered the pedestrian, remembering the PF operation that carried out a search and seizure warrant at his residence, in December last year.

“Ciro Gomes, I don’t owe anything to justice. Who was it that the PF woke up at dawn to search and seize payments of R$ 11 million [milhões de reais] in bribes during the renovation works of Arena Castelão disguised as electoral donations?”, said the former senator.

Eunício also accused the former minister of incompetence and pointed to contradictions in his criticism of PT governments.

“Ciro Gomes, you bid for Transnordestina. [você] resigned to preside over the company that won, a project worth R$ 11.2 billion [bilhões de reais]. U [você] promised 1,753 km and delivered 81 km. U [você] was fired for incompetence. Ciro, in the Dilma and Lula governments, who are so critical, you [vocês] nominated 6 different ministers”, wrote Oliveira, who is running for federal deputy in these elections.

THE PEOPLE tried, without success, to contact Ciro Gomes’ press office. The article will be updated as soon as there is a response.

See the full tweet sequence

Ciro Gomes, you bid for Transnordestina. You resigned to preside over the company that won, a R$ 11.2 billion project, you promised 1,753 km and delivered 81. You were fired for incompetence. Ciro, in the Dilma and Lula governments, who are so critical, you appointed 6 different ministers. — Eunicio Oliveira (@Eunicio) August 31, 2022

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags