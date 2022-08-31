Eunício Oliveira denounces money bag to Ciro and announces eviction action against presidential candidate

Ceará politician also stated that the pedestrian did not deliver the Transnordestina works and then went to work for the businessman who should build the railroad.
247 – Former senator Eunício Oliveira, from the Ceará MDB, made harsh accusations against the presidential candidate Ciro Gomes, from the PDT. According to him, Ciro was fired for incompetence, for not delivering the Transnordestina works. After that, he went to work for billionaire Benjamin Steinbruch, who was supposed to build it. Eunício also spoke about a suitcase of money that the presidential candidate would have received and announced an eviction action against the pedestrian. Check out:
