Eunício Oliveira denounces money bag to Ciro and announces eviction action against presidential candidate

Ceará politician also stated that the pedestrian did not deliver the Transnordestina works and then went to work for the businessman who should build the railroad.

247 – Former senator Eunício Oliveira, from the Ceará MDB, made harsh accusations against the presidential candidate Ciro Gomes, from the PDT. According to him, Ciro was fired for incompetence, for not delivering the Transnordestina works. After that, he went to work for billionaire Benjamin Steinbruch, who was supposed to build it. Eunício also spoke about a suitcase of money that the presidential candidate would have received and announced an eviction action against the pedestrian. Check out:

Ciro Gomes, you bid for Transnordestina. You resigned to preside over the company that won, a R$ 11.2 billion project, you promised 1,753 km and delivered 81. You were fired for incompetence. Ciro, in the Dilma and Lula governments, who are so critical, you appointed 6 different ministers. — Eunicio Oliveira (@Eunicio) August 31, 2022

Do you still have Joesley Batista’s statement that your government in Ceará only released the Industrial Development Fund upon payment of a bribe? The PF, which I respect, calls this extortion. — Eunicio Oliveira (@Eunicio) August 31, 2022

Ciro, you sold your apt to pay debts with the Justice and I bought it. You live there and you have a nasty life, with money from the Party Fund, but you don’t pay rent, I’ll file an eviction order. Ciro, you’re a decadent little political colonel with half a buck, lying and underhanded. — Eunicio Oliveira (@Eunicio) August 31, 2022

