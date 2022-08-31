Everything Coming to Streaming in September 2022

What’s New on Amazon Prime Video for Next Month!

Horror, epics and romance. September may not be full of new content, but it promises to deliver a diversity of productions. Between book adaptations and investigative series, the Amazon Prime Video announced what will come to your service streaming in that month.

Check out the list of premieres below and don’t miss any dates:

Series

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season 1

Premiere: Available September 1st at 10pm

Tolkien’s world is back! Before Frodo’s journey through Middle-earth, the Second Age was the scene of several heroic legends. The epic drama series is set thousands of years before The Fellowship of the Ring and promises to show kingdoms and characters carving out legacies that will live on long after they are gone.

A Private Matter – Season 1

Premiere: Available September 16

Marina Quiroga, a daring upper-class girl joins the spirits of a detective to catch a serial killer who has been terrorizing her city. The group also has the presence of Marina’s faithful butler, Hector.

September Mornings – Season 2

Premiere: September 23

The second season of Cassandra’s journey, a trans woman who left her hometown determined to be free and live independently. The production stars singer, songwriter, actress and visual artist Liniker.

Other series:

How to Survive Among Siblings – Season 2 (28/9/2022)

Films

Licorice Pizza

Premiere: September 6th

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, we follow Alana Kane and Gary Valentine’s romance in the 1970s in California’s San Fernando Valley. You can check our production review here.

Goodnight Mommy

Premiere: September 16

In this remake of the Austrian feature film of the same name, we follow the twins played by Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti of Big Little Lies as Elias and Lucas trying to find out who the woman who claims to be the boys’ mother is, played by Naomi Watts.

The Exorcism of My Best Friend

Premiere: September 30th

Abby and Gretchen attend high school at a prestigious Catholic school, but they idolize Madonna and hate their parents. After experimenting with hallucinogens, Gretchen decides to swim naked in the creek, but ends up disappearing all night and comes back… weird.

Other movies:

All for Her (9/1/2022)

Fatal Following (9/1/2022)

Missing and Alone (1/9/2022)

Flight/Risk (9/9/2022)

Secrets of the Past (9/9/2022)

Save Yourself Who Can (15/9/2022)

The Ascent (15/9/2022)

A Detective Case (9/15/2022)

Explosive Conspiracy (9/30/2022)

Stay with: