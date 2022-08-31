Ex-BBB Gizelly Bicalho tells how she lost 15 kg in a year: “Nobody holds me back”

In an exclusive interview, former BBB Gizelly Bicalho tells how she managed to lose 15kg and reports health difficulties after breast surgery

Gizelly Bicalho impressed his followers after losing 15kg within a year and always shares his healthy life on social media. In a conversation with CONTIGO!, the former BBB commented on the difficulty she faced after her breast surgery and told how she returned to a healthy routine, which helped her psychologically.

She revealed that, in fact, she always had a lot of discipline with her health, she just went back to who she was before. “I lost 15 kg of fat and gained lean mass. I was 30% fat, today I have 15%”, said.

The influencer weighed 58kg, but gained weight when she participated in the Big Brother Brazil and is now very focused on good nutrition and exercise.

“I even have a friend who says, ‘Gizelly can be gossip, nauseous, but if there’s one thing she is, it’s focused’”joked. “When I say I’m going to do something, nobody holds me back. […] If I say I’m not going to eat, no one is going to make me eat”. She also said that this discipline is pleasant, so it is not a difficulty for her.

For the former BBB, having a healthy life has become part of her day, like eating and bathing. “It’s a habit. But the day that doesn’t work, that’s ok too”, said. The influencer also completed explaining that when people charge themselves a lot to follow the routine to the letter, it becomes painful. “That doesn’t make sense to me.”

Gizelly Bicalho allow yourself to have leisure time on the weekend and include this in your meal plans. “If you restrict too much, you can’t make a habit of it. You can make a season, but a habit for life you can’t.”scored.

Difficulty after surgery

However, she was only able to return to this routine some time after undergoing surgery to remove a lump in her right breast. That’s because he stayed 7 months with the breast open and explained that, at the time, he didn’t share it with his followers, but he felt really bad.

“I couldn’t sunbathe, go to the beach, walk fast, lift weights. I mean, I basically couldn’t do anything. It was very low. Then my clothes didn’t fit me.”remembered.

After he returned to the life he always had, he felt better aesthetically, but also psychologically. “I went back to doing what I used to do: physical activity, gym, some other sport that I like to combine, 3 liters of water a day, eating well, healthy. And the consequence of that was my body and the functioning of my brain”, told in an exclusive interview.

She, who was depressed, anxious and facing panic attacks, saw life return to normal and nowadays encourages other people to take care of themselves more.

“If you want a transformation in your body, it happens over time. Change your diet, drink more water, do physical activity, and the consequence will be a change in your body. But before that, so many good things will happen that you will realize that you need to exercise every day and it will be pleasurable.” finished.