Exclusive Princess Diana Ford Escort RS up for auction

The Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 that belonged to Princess Diana has been put up for sale at the Silverstone auction in the UK. The car is an exclusive model, commissioned specifically for Lady Di, which she drove between 1985 and 1988. As far as we know, it is the first and only black Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 model in the world, and it was auctioned by Silverstone last Saturday, August 27th.

The Princess of Wales, despite always being accompanied by a member of The Royalty Protection Command SO14, preferred to drive her own car during the backstage of her political career. The figure was seen several times strolling between stores and having lunch with her friends.

The Ford Escort S1 was a standard model manufactured in Diamond White, but for safety reasons, it was painted black as it is a more “discreet” color. In addition, for the same reason, the car has undergone other changes, such as the inclusion of a second rearview mirror, intended for security, a regular five-blade front grille to help with the stealth makeover, and a radio in the glove compartment, whose cable is still visible today.

Lady Di, at first, would have wanted to buy a red Ford Escort 1.6i Cabriolet convertible, but the idea was refused by SO14, considering that the model offers little privacy and protection due to the roof made of canvas, not to mention the fact that it is in red color. In this sense, the princess chose this model that will be auctioned, being her last Ford, despite the later releases.

The Ford Escort S1 was returned by Princess to the Ford Motor Company in 1988 with about 6,800 miles on it. It has since had four different owners and was offered at this auction with just 24,961 miles driven (about 40,000 km) and was part of a private collection by one of the biggest Ford RS collectors, which it had been a part of since 2008.

Low mileage and meticulously archived history, along with model exclusives, made lot #491 at Silverstone Auctions not cheap. Although it was offered without reservation, the starting price was around £100,000 ($118,000). However, the car was sold for an astonishing £730,000, which is equivalent to R$4.3 million.