Experts point out that smallpox death of monkeys in Rio sparks warning signal | Rio de Janeiro

State of Rio has 611 confirmed cases of MonkeypoxDisclosure / MS
Published 08/30/2022 16:35
The patient, a 33-year-old man who has not been identified, was admitted to the Infectious Parasitic Diseases Sector at Hospital Ferreira Machado (HFM). According to the Municipal Health Department of that city, he presented symptoms shortly after returning from trips he made to Natal and São Paulo.
Also according to the folder, the patient had comorbidities, serious diseases that led to a decrease in immunity that, in the case of monkeypox infection, is potentially more serious. According to SES, the Health Department of Campos is monitoring people who had contact with the patient. None showed signs and symptoms of virus infection.
According to the infectologist at the University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj) and member of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), José Pozza, the number of deaths from smallpox of monkeys may increase in the state, but in the scenario the situation is still controlled.
“This first death serves as a warning because, despite the disease being benign in most cases, in some patients it can get worse and spread to internal organs, leading to death”, he explains. “The population doesn’t need to despair, but they should be aware, because so far we don’t have enough medicine or vaccine for everyone. disease”, says the infectious disease specialist.
For the coordinator of the Technical Chamber of Infectious Diseases of the Regional Council of Medicine (Cremerj), Celso Ramos, the new manifestation of smallpox in monkeys emerged with symptoms different from those already seen.
“This disease [a varíola dos macacos] has very different characteristics from the classic smallpox discretions. It has very different characteristics from what you will find in books and articles when you read about the monkeypox that occurs in Africa. It can be a few lesions, the lesions can look like a ‘little pimple’, an inflamed ‘little hair’, and these enlarged nodes, the person may not notice or only be noticed by the doctor when they examine,” he pointed out.
According to Ramos, it is necessary that the collection of material for the diagnosis of monkeypox be improved during this crucial period.
SES-RJ reported that, until this Monday (29), 611 confirmed cases of monkeypox and 61 probable cases were registered in the state. Another 474 suspected cases are still under investigation and 751 have been discarded.
Last Tuesday (23) Rio gained a new collection center for material for testing cases of monkeypox (monkeypox), attached to the UPA Colubandê, in São Gonçalo, in the Metropolitan Region. As a result, the state has two testing stations, the first being at Iaserj Maracanã, in the North Zone.
This week, the opening of the third collection center was planned, this time in partnership with the Nova Iguaçu City Hall, but the site was not inaugurated. According to SES-RJ, there is still no date set for the start of operation. The testing post will be at the Vasco Barcelos Health Center, as a regional reference, serving the municipalities of Baixada Fluminense that do not have the service.
For the consultant of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases, Tânia Vergara, it is necessary to invest in the immunization of the groups most affected by monkeypox so that the disease does not turn into an outbreak.
“What we need is vaccines. These should be for everyone, but there is no way this can happen anywhere in the world. Therefore, it is necessary that the populations most affected at the moment have priority in this vaccination. the greater the risk. Therefore, the main preventive measure, which is vaccination, must occur quickly and, so far, we have not started our vaccination”, he pointed out.
“We need to understand that the disease is transmitted mainly from person to person by contact and that, therefore, if someone appears with any of the symptoms related to the disease, such as fever, enlarged lymph nodes (popularly called tongue), sore throat, to have a bowel movement or the appearance of lesions on the skin, whether in the genital, perianal, mouth or any other part of the body, you should seek medical attention. Another important measure is to avoid large agglomerations and multiple sexual partners. Frequent hand hygiene is also important. The use of masks can also reduce the risk of contamination by oral secretions, although this is not the main way of spreading the disease”, concludes the doctor.