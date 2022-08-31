Experts point out that smallpox death of monkeys in Rio sparks warning signal | Rio de Janeiro



State of Rio has 611 confirmed cases of Monkeypox – Disclosure / MS

Published 08/30/2022 16:35

Rio – With the first death by monkeypox (monkeypox) in Rio de Janeiro, experts pointed to thethat confirmation lights up a warning signal for the population of Rio de Janeiro. According to the State Department of Health of Rio de Janeiro (SES-RJ) the death was registered in Campos dos Goytacazes, in the North of Fluminense.

The patient, a 33-year-old man who has not been identified, was admitted to the Infectious Parasitic Diseases Sector at Hospital Ferreira Machado (HFM). According to the Municipal Health Department of that city, he presented symptoms shortly after returning from trips he made to Natal and São Paulo.

Also according to the folder, the patient had comorbidities, serious diseases that led to a decrease in immunity that, in the case of monkeypox infection, is potentially more serious. According to SES, the Health Department of Campos is monitoring people who had contact with the patient. None showed signs and symptoms of virus infection.

According to the infectologist at the University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj) and member of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), José Pozza, the number of deaths from smallpox of monkeys may increase in the state, but in the scenario the situation is still controlled.

“This first death serves as a warning because, despite the disease being benign in most cases, in some patients it can get worse and spread to internal organs, leading to death”, he explains. “The population doesn’t need to despair, but they should be aware, because so far we don’t have enough medicine or vaccine for everyone. disease”, says the infectious disease specialist.

For the coordinator of the Technical Chamber of Infectious Diseases of the Regional Council of Medicine (Cremerj), Celso Ramos, the new manifestation of smallpox in monkeys emerged with symptoms different from those already seen.

“This disease [a varíola dos macacos] has very different characteristics from the classic smallpox discretions. It has very different characteristics from what you will find in books and articles when you read about the monkeypox that occurs in Africa. It can be a few lesions, the lesions can look like a ‘little pimple’, an inflamed ‘little hair’, and these enlarged nodes, the person may not notice or only be noticed by the doctor when they examine,” he pointed out.

According to Ramos, it is necessary that the collection of material for the diagnosis of monkeypox be improved during this crucial period.