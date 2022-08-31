F1: After ‘bullshit’ in Spa, Hamilton sends Alonso a gift; understand







After exchanging barbs with the Spaniard Fernando Alonsofrom Alpine, in Belgian GPthe british Lewis Hamiltonfrom Mercedes, posted on his social networks a ‘gift’ for the former rival in formula 1.

The seven-time champion posted on his Instagram a photo of an autographed Mercedes cap with the words: “For Fernando”. Lewis’ ‘act’ comes after Alonso said Hamilton “only knows how to drive when he’s in first” after the crash between the two at Spa-Francorchamps.

Hat autographed by Hamilton for Alonso Photo by: Reproduction

talk about Alonso

“What an idiot! Closing the door from the outside. We had a great start, but this guy only knows how to drive and start right away,” the two-time world champion said via radio after the crash on the first lap of the race.

Asked about the incident after Alonso’s speech, Hamilton took the blame for the ‘bid’ and said it’s “good to know” how the rival feels about him, further pondering that the two had completely different career paths.

old rivalry

Alonso and Hamilton were McLaren’s teammates in the 2007 season, when the Spaniard was the reigning champion after winning titles with Renault, and the Briton was a rookie after winning the 2006 GP2 championship, which is now Formula 2.

However, despite the promising duo, the Woking team entered a ‘crack’, as Hamilton began to threaten the supremacy of Alonso, who felt discredited in the team. In the view of the Spaniard, the companion came to be favored because of his nationality.

In the end, both fought for the cup that season, but ended up tied and lost the title to Finnish Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen by one point. In 2008, Hamilton followed at McLaren and was champion, while Alonso returned to Renault.

In 2010, the Spaniard joined Ferrari, but failed to overcome German Sebastian Vettel, then at Red Bull, to win his third championship. Hamilton, on the other hand, moved to Mercedes in 2013 and, with the start of the F1 hybrid era in 2014, won six more titles, while Alonso suffered from the decline of the Maranello team and bet on McLaren-Honda from 2015 onwards. , living even worse days and retiring at the end of 2018. He returned to active duty in 2021 with Alpine.

