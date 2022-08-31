Father is expelled from the market in front of his children because of the tattoos, which scared customers – News

Keith Gordon, 66 – known for being one of the most tattooed men in the UK – has revealed he was kicked out of a supermarket because of his unconventional look.

Keith said he was at the establishment with his three children when a manager asked him to leave. The case occurred recently, during a trip to the city of Brighton.

“I couldn’t believe he had the audacity to come up to me and talk about how I was doing in front of my kids. It’s my body, my choice, and his behavior was very discriminatory,” says Keith.





The man says that people at the establishment, including employees, looked at him aggressively.

After going through the embarrassing situation, Keith made a complaint against the supermarket, which assumed the error in the treatment. An apology was issued, and he was given a £20 voucher to be spent on the spot.





“They looked sad and angry, but I don’t understand why,” adds Gordon.

The Briton got his first tattoo at the age of 17 and says he has lost count of the number of designs he has on his body. For him, having his entire head tattooed was the “most extreme” body modification experience he has ever lived.



