Fear of inflation in the US makes the dollar go to R$ 5,113; Stock market falls 1.68%

The commercial dollar rose 1.58% and ended the day quoted at R$ 5.113. The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), ended with a fall of 1.68%, at 110,430.64 spots.

The general worsening in global markets came after data showed US consumer confidence rebounded more than expected in August, while US job vacancies rose in July, with no sign that demand for workforce is slowing down.

Both data should keep the Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the United States, firm on its aggressive path of tightening monetary policy, which tends to benefit the dollar.

Some market participants warned of the possibility of volatility in today’s trading due to the approach of the formation of the August Ptax rate, which will take place tomorrow in Brazil.

Ptax is an exchange rate calculated by the Central Bank. At the end of each month, financial agents usually try to direct it to levels that are more convenient for their positions, whether they are long or short in dollars, which generally increases instability.

The Ibovespa was pulled down, especially by Petrobras, which was among the biggest drops of the day, as the decline in oil prices and a recommendation cut by Itaú BBA corroborated profit taking in the stock after new highs.

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

*With Reuters