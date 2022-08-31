Federal Chamber approves project that creates lotteries to finance health and tourism

This Tuesday (30/08), during a plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, the proposal was approved that authorizes the Executive Branch to create health and tourism lotteries, with physical and virtual bets, and management by a private company. Bill 1561/20 will proceed to presidential sanction.

According to the approved text, the Ministry of Economy must define, within 30 days, the concession of the Health Lottery and the Tourism Lottery. The proposal was defended by the rapporteur, deputy Giovani Cherini (PL-RS).

“This lottery will be the big bid to pay the nurses’ floor. The Ministry of Economy will manage it, which has a competent sector for this, which inspects, so everything will be within the law”, said the rapporteur.

Cherini highlighted that Caixa Econômica Federal is not prevented from participating in the contest to organize the lottery.

“We want to open up the possibility to the private sector”, he declared.

This point was criticized by the opposition. Deputy Erika Kokay (PT-DF) stated that the text does not establish criteria for the concession.

“It is not known what the methods will be for choosing this company. No bidding required to operate. This is a scandal, it is favoring a company that, for sure, we already know who it will be”, he pointed out.

The leader of Psol, deputy Sâmia Bomfim (SP) also criticized the breaking of Caixa Econômica Federal’s monopoly on lotteries.

“They say it is to favor health, but in fact it is to favor the bank”, he criticized.

COLLECTION

The text determines that the collection of the Health Lottery and the Tourism Lottery will be divided as follows:

In the lottery modality of numerical predictions: 95% for the operator agent (excluding the prize) and 5% for the National Health Fund (FNS), in the case of the Health Lottery; and to the Brazilian Agency for the International Promotion of Tourism (Embratur), in the case of the Tourism Lottery;

In the lottery modality of sports predictions and fixed-odds bets: 95% for the operator agent; 3.37% for the FNS, in the case of the Health Lottery; and for Embratur, in the case of the Tourism Lottery; 1.63% for clubs that cede the rights to use their denominations, their brands, their emblems, their anthems, their symbols and the like for dissemination.

The values ​​of the prizes not claimed by the players will be reverted to the FNS in the case of the Health Lottery; and to Embratur, in the case of the Tourism Lottery.

Erika Kokay criticized the low percentages allocated to health and tourism. The opposition tried to guarantee the transfer of the total profit from the new lottery to health, but was defeated.

The project’s rapporteur, Giovani Cherini, highlighted that, in the total of the 95% transferred to the operator, there are resources for the cost of lottery and other operational fees.

With information from the Chamber Agency