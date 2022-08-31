Felipe Neto on Bolsonaro family properties: ‘Lula was arrested for less’

Felipe Neto criticized Jair Bolsonaro and his supporters again (photo: Disclosure/)

After the news that almost half of the real estate of president and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his closest family members was built in the last three decades with the use of cash, youtuber Felipe Neto criticized supporters of the Bolsonaro clan. .

“Bolsonaro’s fans, what do you say about that? 51 properties purchased in cash. Lula was arrested for 1 apartment that they were never able to prove was his,” Neto wrote on Twitter. “Fifty-one properties bought with briefcases of cash,” he continued.

The information about the Bolsonaro family was published this Tuesday (30/8) on the portal UOL.

Purchases registered in the notary’s offices using the payment method “in national currency”, a standardized expression for transfers in cash, totaled R$13.5 million. In values ​​adjusted by the IPCA, this amount is currently equivalent to R$ 25.6 million.

It is not possible to know the payment method for 26 properties, which totaled payments of R$ 986 thousand (or R$ 1.99 million in adjusted values) because this information is not included in the purchase and sale documents. Transactions by check or bank transfer involved 30 properties, totaling R$13.4 million (or R$17.9 million adjusted by the IPCA).

At least 25 of them were purchased in situations that led to investigations by the Public Ministry of Rio and the Federal District.

Recently, Felipe Neto declared support for Lula. The youtuber was critical of the PT, but said that in this election he will support the former president against Jair Bolsonaro.