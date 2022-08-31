FGTS withdrawal can be requested until December 15th | Economy

About BRL 9.2 billion in extraordinary withdrawal resources had not been moved until the beginning of this monthMarcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil
Published 08/30/2022 14:00
Workers who have not yet made movements in the money referring to the extraordinary withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) can request the amount of R$ 1 thousand until December 15. The request can be made through the FGTS application, available for phones and mobile devices on Android and iOS systems.
“Caixa debited the worker’s FGTS account and credited the funds to the Caixa Tem digital social account for all, automatically. Money is available for withdrawal. If it has not been done automatically, the withdrawal can be requested until December 15th and Caixa will make the deposit into the Caixa Tem account so that the withdrawal can be made”, he explained.
birthday withdrawal
“The worker must opt, if he so wishes, for the birthday withdrawal and, from then on, annually, he will have access to the resources in the month of his birthday”, explained Carrogi.
The withdrawal option, according to him, must also be done through the FGTS application. “It’s an official Caixa channel, easy to access. The worker downloads it, installs it on his cell phone, registers it only once and, from there, he has access to a series of information”.
loot calamity
“It is also done through the FGTS app, in a 100% digital way, without the need for physical displacement of the worker, who has already been the victim of a state of public calamity. Through the app, you can make the withdrawal quietly and receive the amounts in your account, at any financial institution, at no cost, or make the withdrawal in person at any unit of the box or lottery unit in the country “.