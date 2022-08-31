FGTS withdrawal can be requested until December 15th | Economy



Around BRL 9.2 billion in extraordinary withdrawal funds had not been moved until the beginning of this month – Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

Workers who have not yet made movements in the money referring to the extraordinary withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) can request the amount of R$ 1 thousand until December 15. The request can be made through the FGTS application, available for phones and mobile devices on Android and iOS systems.

According to Caixa, around BRL 9.2 billion in extraordinary withdrawal funds had not been handled by workers until the beginning of this month. Caixa Econômica Federal Vice President Operator, Edilson Carrogi, recalled, in an interview with the National Reporter program, that the extraordinary withdrawal was automatically generated for all workers who have a FGTS account with a balance, using a calendar that Caixa released at the beginning of the year. The withdrawal was made according to the birthday. “Caixa debited the worker’s FGTS account and credited the funds to the Caixa Tem digital social account for all, automatically. Money is available for withdrawal. If it has not been done automatically, the withdrawal can be requested until December 15th and Caixa will make the deposit into the Caixa Tem account so that the withdrawal can be made”, he explained. birthday withdrawal

Another newly created modality is the anniversary withdrawal, which allows workers to annually access part of the resources that are deposited in their linked FGTS account, whether active or inactive. Annually, in the month of the anniversary, he has access to part of these resources without having to present a specific reason for withdrawal. “The worker must opt, if he so wishes, for the birthday withdrawal and, from then on, annually, he will have access to the resources in the month of his birthday”, explained Carrogi. The withdrawal option, according to him, must also be done through the FGTS application. “It’s an official Caixa channel, easy to access. The worker downloads it, installs it on his cell phone, registers it only once and, from there, he has access to a series of information”. loot calamity