Find out about food and beverage prices at Rock In Rio 2022

is coming Rock in Rio 2022 and it’s time to get organized! As this is an event that people spend many hours at the place, hunger strikes for sure. So, what to eat? The structure itself offers options for purchase. Okay, there’s no denying it, the fame is that these foods are quite expensive. And they really are… So, in order not to get a fright and be caught off guard, we’ve already advanced some values ​​from the menu.

If you prefer, you can bring a snack from home. However, the organization imposes some rules. There is a limit of 5 items per person with preference for processed foods previously packaged and sealed, such as cookies, toast, cereal bars, etc. You can also take fruit taken in pieces and sandwiches as long as they are packed in a transparent, non-rigid zip lock package. Foods that represent a marketing intent or that may pose safety risks will be barred.

Basic item like Water costs R$6. Soda costs R$9, as well as matte. If you want to take a beeryou will have to pay R$15.

to eat has meatstick which costs R$17 and sandwiches that cost R$33. Has popcorn with the cheapest value of R$20 and individual pizza for R$40. already the hot dog American style costs R$32. A more affordable option is a hamburger from a famous fast food chain, which starts at R$36 in a combo with the drink.

This time there will be gourmet options like Gnocchi and Lasagna that cost R$45, or maybe a duck rice for R$60. Want one Japanese food, also have! Eight pieces of salmon rolls with cream cheese, for example, cost R$30.

Check out some photos of the Gourmet Square menus:

