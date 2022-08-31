Find out about Zé Paulino’s wake in Mar do Sertão | come around

The sadness of Candoca (Isadora Cruz) will mobilize the entire city…
Candoca arrives at the wake of Zé Paulino in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
Timbó (Enrique Diaz) will also get emotional at the ceremony in honor of his friend and will be supported by Candoca…
“The teacher became a widow before she got married! If only God had spared him and taken me, who is worthless! Before me! My friend!…”, Timbó lamented.
Timbó gets emotional at the wake of Zé Paulino in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
Zé Paulino’s funeral will also be difficult for the cowboy’s relatives and friends. Upon seeing the coffin of his job being buried, even Colonel Tertúlio (José de Abreu) will get emotional…
Little do they know that Zé Paulino will be found by Adamastor (Everaldo Pontes), a pastor who lives nearby.
Burial of Zé Paulino in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
30 Aug
30 Aug
Tuesday
Colonel Tertúlio and Sabá Bodó face off. Tertulinho gives Xaviera money, and she leaves town. Candoca says goodbye to Zé Paulino, who is getting ready to travel with the horse alongside Tertulinho. Colonel demands that Eudoro denounce Sabá in his newspaper. Dodôca has a faint, and Otacílio advises her to reveal the truth about her health to Candoca. Zé Paulino and Tertulinho have an accident. Everyone mourns the death of Zé Paulino. Tertulinho tells Candoca that he was not to blame for the accident.
