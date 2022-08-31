Find out who are the victims of the accident between a van da Saúde and a truck in the countryside of SP | Santos and Region

The accident happened around 5:15 am, on Rodovia Sebastião Ferraz de Camargo Penteado (SP-250), at kilometer 4, in Capão Bonito. According to the Military Highway Police (PMR), the truck driver said he was driving towards Guapiara, and the minibus was passing on the eastbound lane, when he felt a ‘strong impact’ on the last semi-trailer.

The van hit the back of the log transport trailer, which was empty at the time of the accident. The PMR also reported that the driver of the truck performed the breathalyzer test, with a negative result for alcohol ingestion. The cause of the accident will be investigated.

Van of the Apiaí health department was transporting seven people, four died in the accident in Capão Bonito – Photo: Disclosure

According to the Apiaí City Hall, the victims were going to routine medical care, which would take place in the cities of Sorocaba, Salto and Itu. In total, in addition to the driver, there were six passengers, four women and two men.

Four deaths were confirmed at the scene. According to the PMR, the bodies were removed to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of Itapetininga. Two people were in serious condition, but in stable health, and were sent to Santa Casa de Capão Bonito. An elderly man with minor injuries returned to Apiaí.

Accident in Capão Bonito involved a truck and a van transporting medical patients from Apiaí – Photo: Disclosure

See who the victims are

  • Reginaldo Pereira de Lima – driver, 42 years old
  • Janice Dias dos Santos Cosmo – patient, 45 years old
  • Gracie Aparecida N. Pontes – patient, 30 years old
  • Sara Marcelina dos Santos França – patient, 60 years old

Driver Reginaldo, and four other residents of Apiaí, Gracie, Janice and Sara, died in the accident in Capão Bonito — Photo: Reproduction/Apiaienses Bravos

  • Vitorino Celestino de Pontes – patient, in serious condition, 85 years old
  • Maria de Fátima Gonçalves Santos – patient companion, in serious condition, 64 years old
  • José Carlos das Santos – patient companion, at home, 51 years old

José Carlos had minor injuries and is now home; Maria de Fátima and Vitorino were hospitalized in serious but stable condition — Photo: Reproduction/Apiaienses Bravos

