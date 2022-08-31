Flamengo plays more, but needs Palmeiras catastrophe

With 14 rounds to go in the Brasileirão, the difference between leader Palmeiras and vice-leader Flamengo is seven points, a reduction over the weekend due to the São Paulo club’s tie with Fluminense. For Casagrande, the football that Rubro-Negro currently plays is better and gives hope to the fans, but the chances come up against the few Palmeiras defeats in the season.

The columnist of UOL analyzes the dispute for the Brazilian title in the Red cardalongside José Trajano and Juca Kfouri, emphasizing that the problem is not enough for Flamengo to win, in addition to the fact that they no longer rely on direct confrontation to reduce the distance.

“There aren’t many points, it’s just that there’s no more direct confrontation, Flamengo doesn’t have a victory over Palmeiras anymore, he has to root for Palmeiras to lose three games from other teams and for them to win all three games. Palmeiras have only lost two league games so far,” says Casagrande.

“Flamengo has been playing better than Palmeiras for a while, Palmeiras hasn’t been doing good games even in Libertadores, they suffered both games against Atlético-MG and suffered in the other games as well. Flamengo’s ball gives hope to the fans, but the difference in points and a team that loses very little, it is difficult. Who only lost two games to lose three, a catastrophe has to happen”, he adds.

Juca Kfouri: ‘I’ll stay with Flamengo in a final against Palmeiras’

If they pass through Athletico-PR and Vélez Sarsfield, Palmeiras and Flamengo can replay the final of the last Libertadores precisely at a time when the two clubs are the first in the Brazilian Championship. For Juca Kfouri, in case of a reunion in the continental decision, the Rubro-Negro should win.

“Without thinking that Palmeiras has a quiet mission against Athletico-PR, because they don’t, but in passing, a Flamengo and Palmeiras final, I’ll stay with Flamengo because I think Flamengo will decide the two championships with Palmeiras, the he lost, the Brasileirão, will have already lost, but he will play a game to show that he is better, says Juca.

Casagrande: ‘Palmeiras has to get smart with Athletico-PR’

Palmeiras face Athletico-PR without having two of their main players in the first match, midfielders Danilo, who also doesn’t play in the second game, and Gustavo Scarpa, sent off against Atlético-MG. For Casagrande, the absences should complicate the game against the team coached by Luiz Felipe Scolari in the semifinals.

“Mata-mata with Felipão is an indigestible confrontation and with regard to Danilo and Scarpa, I think Palmeiras will be locked in, Palmeiras’ game today will not develop so easily, because both players are players who are engines of Palmeiras’ midfield. Maybe Athletico can complicate things well, I think Palmeiras is the favorite, but you have to be very smart with Athletico”, says Casagrande.

Casagrande: ‘Too many games creating chances and losing is a defect’

São Paulo played consecutive games in which they created more opportunities than their opponents, but ended up defeated, that’s right in front of their fans in Morumbi, against Flamengo and Fortaleza. Casagrande warns that the number of missed chances and games lost under these circumstances point to a problem for Rogério Ceni’s team.

“São Paulo finishes very badly, they can’t get the ball in and that’s what many say that the São Paulo team creates, but many games creating several chances, not scoring and losing the game is a defect, it’s a failure. A team that creates many chances to score, in a game lose a lot and lose 1-0, ok, but often this happens during a championship, it’s complicated, it’s a failure”, he analyzes.

Casagrande indicates Figo’s documentary: ‘Biggest betrayal in football’

In the cultural themes of the Red Card, Casagrande indicated the documentary O Caso Figo, the transfer that changed football. The commentator says that the departure of the Portuguese from Barcelona to Real Madrid was the biggest betrayal in football.

“I think it was the biggest betrayal in football, Figo’s move from Barcelona to Real Madrid was a very strange thing, a very strange story, I recommend it to anyone who likes football, wants to know not only the ball, the team, the game , but knowing the backstage of an almost absurd negotiation”, concludes Casagrande.

