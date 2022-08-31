Flamengo returns from training with party, congratulations and gifts for Gabigol | Flamengo

A sweet birthday. There was an alfajor, a poster and a letter for Gabigol. The shirt 9 was by far the most beloved of Flamengo’s players upon arrival at the hotel, in the Retiro neighborhood, in Buenos Aires.

Flamengo ended the preparation for the first game of the Libertadores semifinal, with Vélez, on Tuesday afternoon. Dorival Júnior’s team trained at Casa Amarilla, CT of Boca Júniors aka La Bombonerita

Birthday boy of the day, Gabigol receives affection from Flamengo fans in Buenos Aires

At around 6:30 pm, the red-black delegation returned to the hotel. The birthday boy of the day, Gabigol, now 26, was greatly celebrated on arrival at the hotel. There were posters for him and even gifts.

1 of 3 Flamengo fans celebrate the red-black delegation in Buenos Aires — Photo: Fred Gomes Flamengo fans celebrate the red-black delegation in Buenos Aires – Photo: Fred Gomes

Little Wallace, 10 years old, born in Santana, Amapá, brought a box of alfajores and a letter for the idol. Raissa, 17, Wallace’s sister, also participated in the delivery of the gift and was moved by the moment.

Flamengo arrives at the hotel in Buenos Aires, and Gabigol receives affection from the fans

The little one has lived in Buenos Aires since he was 2 years old and, like most children, is in love with Gabi.

Child fan prepares birthday gift for Gabigol before Vélez x Flamengo

– It was a thrill for him to have signed the shirt. We’ve been here since yesterday waiting for this moment. I wish all the happiness in the world and that tomorrow will be 3-0 -, said Raíssa

Raíssa and Wallace, Flamengo fans, speak of emotion when delivering a gift to Gabigol

In front of the red-black concentration there were fans from all corners of the country. Amapá, Pará, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Bahia in addition to the cariocas. Many came from Brazil, but there are also many who live here.

2 of 3 Gabigol autographs the shirt of a small Flamengo fan in Buenos Aires — Photo: Fred Gomes Gabigol autographs the shirt of a small Flamengo fan in Buenos Aires — Photo: Fred Gomes

Flamengo and Vélez face each other this Wednesday, at 21:30, at Estádio José Amalfitani, for the semifinals of Libertadores.

+ Read more Flamengo news

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

3 of 3 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧