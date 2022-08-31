Flamengo sets price for the sale of Pedro, target of major European club

Center-forward is one of the greats of Dorival’s team

Athletico Paranaense v Flamengo - Copa do Brasil 2022
Pedro again sees his name speculated outside Flamengo. The player, who has been one of the main highlights of the Carioca team, has also been in the sights of several clubs, all of them from European football.

The ball of the moment is Sevilla. Last Monday, Marcos Benito, in the El Chiringuito de Jugones program, guaranteed that the striker is one of the names in the sights of Sevilla, who are still looking for a striker for this transfer window.

Flamengo wants 300 million reais

However, if the Spanish club really wants to count on Pedro’s football, it will not be simple. That’s because, as reflected by the Football Market, the player has a contract until 2025 and a high fine: 60 million euros – around 300 million reais.

Flamengo has already warned that it will not release him for a value lower than this. At the beginning of the year, the club refused a big proposal from Palmeiras for the player, of around 20 million euros – a third of the intended amount.

Meanwhile, Pedro, who should be the starter of Dorival’s team against Vélez, is in a great phase. In the current season, there are 48 games played, with 20 goals scored and 6 assists provided.

