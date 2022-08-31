‘Forgiving takes a lot of effort’, says Meghan Markle of relationship with father and royal family

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago

Meghan in June 2022

Credit, Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, spoke about the importance of forgiveness during a long interview with an American magazine.

The 41-year-old Meghan told The Cut that “forgiving takes a lot of effort” when asked about her relationship with the British royal family and her own relatives.

“I really made an active effort, especially knowing I can say anything,” he said.

She also spoke about her husband Prince Harry’s relationship with his father Prince Charles.

