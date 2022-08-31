‘Forgiving takes a lot of effort’, says Meghan Markle of relationship with father and royal family

30 August 2022

Credit, Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, spoke about the importance of forgiveness during a long interview with an American magazine.

The 41-year-old Meghan told The Cut that “forgiving takes a lot of effort” when asked about her relationship with the British royal family and her own relatives.

“I really made an active effort, especially knowing I can say anything,” he said.

She also spoke about her husband Prince Harry’s relationship with his father Prince Charles.

“Harry told me, ‘I lost my father in the process.

“It didn’t have to be for the two of them like it was for me, but that’s his decision.”

A spokeswoman for the Duchess later told BBC News that Meghan was referring to her own father, from whom she is estranged, and was saying she hoped the same would not happen to her husband.

A source close to Prince Charles told the PA news agency that he would be saddened if Harry thought their relationship was lost, adding:

“The Prince of Wales loves his two sons.”

Davis, who has interviewed celebrities like Jada Pinkett Smith and Lena Dunham, asked Meghan if she thought there was room for forgiveness between her and the royal family and her own family.

“I think forgiveness is very important. It takes a lot more energy not to forgive.”

“But forgiving takes a lot of effort. I really made an active effort, especially knowing I can say anything.”

In the 6,450-word interview, Meghan also:

– Talked about her fears that staying in the UK might have exposed her son, 3-year-old Archie, to excessive media attention;

– Criticized the lack of control he had over the dissemination of family photographs when he was a senior member of royalty;

– Said he felt that “just by existing, we were disrupting the dynamics of the hierarchy” in the UK;

– Revealed that he was thinking about returning to Instagram.

Prince Harry told Davis he didn’t believe some members of the royal family could live and work as closely together as he and his wife.

The article described how the couple ran their company, Archewell, sharing the same desk in a shared office indoors.

“Most people I know and many of my family are not able to work and live together,” said Prince Harry.

“It’s actually really weird because it feels like a lot of pressure. But it feels natural and normal.”

Credit, Campbell Addy for The Cut photo caption, The 6,450-word interview is in the American magazine The Cut, part of the New York magazine

Under the agreement, the couple relinquished the title of Her Royal Highness and were able to work towards becoming financially independent. Harry kept the title of prince, because it’s a title he was given at birth.

Before stepping away, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have envisioned continuing to work as royalty in the Commonwealth.

Meghan told The Cut that she believed this proposal was not “reinventing the wheel”.

“This, for whatever reason, is not something we were allowed to do, although several other family members do just that,” he added.

The couple, who now live in Montecito, Calif., and also have a one-year-old daughter, Lilibet, have signed contracts with Spotify and Netflix since leaving the UK.

The interview with The Cut was part of the campaign to promote the Duchess’ Spotify podcast, Archetypes, launched last week.